ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers pair of rising sophomores

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJ6yG_0gCxjyuf00
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended scholarship offers to a pair of rising sophomores in Marcus Harris and Cameron Sparks. Both players are unranked at this time due to their young age.

Marcus Harris is a member of the class of 2025. He plays high school football for Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California. Mater Dei is a national powerhouse and consistently has elite high school talent.

Harris plays wide receiver and has scholarship offers from schools like Pittsburgh, Texas, and Utah. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound receiver pinned his scholarship offer from Georgia to the top of his Twitter page, which shows how much it means to him.

Marcus Harris has taken recent visits to USC and California. Could he be the next top recruit that Kirby Smart and company lure to Athens?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1om0hf_0gCxjyuf00
The Santa Ana Mater Dei Monarchs celebrate defeating the San Mateo Serra Padres in the 2021 CIF State Football Open Division Championship Bowl Game. Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

Additionally, Georgia football offered a scholarship to Baylor School star Cameron Sparks. Sparks is a member of the class of 2025. Baylor School is located in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Sparks is considered an athlete, but is built in the mold of a wide receiver or defensive back. Sparks has scholarship offers from Kentucky, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, and more. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound athlete has taken recent visits to Tennessee and Alabama.

Cameron Sparks announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Carnell Tate, 5-star WR, reveals finalists and commitment plans

Carnell Tate is just about ready to make his college decision. This weekend, the 5-star wide receiver revealed he will be committing on Monday afternoon. Tate will reveal his decision at 1 p.m. ET. After picking up scholarship offers from 37 programs, Tate is deciding between Ohio State, LSU, Notre Dame and Tennessee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: New College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Buckle up, college football fans. New preseason top 25 rankings were just released by Lindy's Sports magazine. Although it's only off-season training at the moment, fall camp will be here before we know it. Ahead of the 2022 season, college football publications are compiling lists of their respective top teams....
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#Alabama#Baylor School#American Football#College Football#College Sports#The Georgia Bulldogs#Usc#Virginia Tech#The University Of Georgia#Coachbmac
The Spun

Ex-Oklahoma Star Reacts To The Arch Manning Speculation

Arch Manning took his final official visit to Texas over the weekend, and it looks like Longhorns fans aren't the only ones hoping the top prospect chooses UT. Speaking on Norman, Oklahoma's 94.7 FM earlier this week, former Sooners linebacker Teddy Lehman said he hopes Texas lands a commitment from the five-star QB.
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Alligator Ever Found In Arkansas

Spanning 53,179 square miles, Arkansas is a landlocked state in the south-central region of the United States. It is home to both rugged mountainous regions as well as rich and fertile lowlands. Amongst these lowlands is the Mississippi Alluvial Region which includes many swamps and wetlands. The moist habitats are perfect for many animals, including alligators. These freshwater habitats are prime areas for alligators that thrive in these areas and some can reach incredible lengths. But just how big can they get? Join us as we discover the biggest alligator ever found in Arkansas!
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

5-Star Wide Receiver Carnell Tate Reveals Final 4 Schools

Carnell Tate is one of the most highly-coveted recruits in the class of 2023, and it looks like the five-star receiver is ready to make a decision on his future Monday. This weekend, Tate revealed his top four schools via Twitter after receiving 37 scholarship offers. According to the IMG...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning's High School Teammate Announces His Commitment

Top college football recruit Arch Manning may not have made a decision on his future yet, but one of his teammates did on Sunday. Will Randle, a three-star tight end who played alongside Manning at Isidore Newman, will continue his football career at the University of Texas. Tweeting, "Something in...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fans Furious With Ohio State Commitment

Ohio State outdueled Tennessee and others to land a commitment from five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on Monday. The Vols were one of Tate's other reported finalists, having hosted the premier talent on an official visit back in April. UT fans seemed to have legitimate hope that the IMG Academy standout would be coming to Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Arch Manning On Another Major Visit: Fans React

After taking a trip down to Alabama with a number of other top prospects, Arch Manning took another major official visit Saturday. The top recruit in the class of 2023 was spotted in Austin this weekend as he took his final visit of the season to Texas. Fans reacted to...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Appears To Hate 1 Major Fan Base The Most

One major college football fan base appears to get on Paul Finebaum's nerves the most. Earlier this year, Finebaum took issue with Clemson's fan base, calling the Tigers the most "insecure, paranoid" fan base in college football. “There is no doubt after reading social media (Wednesday), the most insecure, paranoid...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

North Carolina Lands Top College Basketball Transfer

The North Carolina Tar Heels just landed one of the best available transfers in this year's class. Four-year Northwestern forward Pete Nance has committed to Hubert Davis' program — making his way to Chapel Hill for the final year of his collegiate eligibility. "Northwestern, thank you for everything. Super...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy