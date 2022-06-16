ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

Hiker requires rescue on infamous Manitou Incline trail in Colorado

By Annika Schmidt & Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago

A sick hiker was rescued near the 900th step of the Manitou Incline on Wednesday, roughly a third of the way up the notoriously steep route.

El Paso County Search and Rescue hiked up over a quarter of the popular mountain steps to rescue the hiker, with help from the Manitou Springs Fire Department.

The hiker was wheeled back down the steps on a gurney.

"It took lots of convincing to make the subject believe that we do this as volunteers, but we do and we love it," EPCSR wrote on Facebook .

Somewhat spectacular, most of Colorado's extensive search and rescue operation relies on volunteers, with many services free to the person in need of assistance. Many missions also come at a cost to rescue crews that participate, with some aspects of the operation covered by money from the pockets of volunteers that show up to help.

Any time someone is embarking on an adventure in Colorado, it's crucial to take safety seriously in order to prevent adding more strain to the search and rescue network. That means doing adequate preliminary research, packing the right gear, and being aware of one's abilities.

In the case of the Manitou Incline, here are a few safety tips to note:

1. The Manitou Incline hike is extremely vertical and strenuous, making it easy to underestimate the effort required to complete the route. Climbing about 2,000 feet up more than 2,700 steps in less than a mile, it is a physical hike unlike any other. While some people can complete it in less than 20 minutes, it takes most people more than an hour. Do not underestimate the effort and energy that it will require and take advantage of bail out spots, if needed, knowing where those are located prior to the start of the hike.

2. Drink plenty of water. The difficult nature of the hike means you'll be sweating in any season. Make sure you're replenishing fluids.

3. Know when to safely turn back. If you can't make it to the top, try again on another day. While climbing down the steps of the Incline can be dangerous and is not recommended, several bail outs exist along the climb that allow hikers to travel back down the mountain on a normal trail. Know where these are at prior to the hike and find them once on the Incline by noting number plates found on some steps.

4. Take breaks. This is a cardio-intensive hiking experience, making it important to manage the stress that's put on the body. If it's your first time on the Incline, don't push for a certain time, but aim to enjoy the experience. Don't forget to pause periodically to soak up the stunning views.

5. Be aware of the symptoms of altitude sickness and if they are felt, descend the route. Climbing 2,000 vertical feet puts hikers at an elevation of about 8,550 feet in a quick and exhausting way. This elevation is right around where most people start to feel altitude sickness-related effects. Nausea, dizziness, and shortness of breath are three common symptoms, though a full list can be found here .

Those interested in helping to support Colorado's volunteer-driven search and rescue network can do so by purchasing a CORSAR card here .

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Hiker calls for help after getting dehydrated on popular Colorado trail

A 21-year-old hiker from Denver was rescued on Saturday after getting dehydrated on Eldorado Canyon Trail, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. The hiker contacted emergency services at around 2:28 PM when he began feeling sick near the Walker Ranch Loop, according to officials. "The 21-year-old male from Denver, Colorado, was able to hike down to the Walker Ranch Trail with assistance, where he was transported up to the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manitou Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
El Paso County, CO
Accidents
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Manitou Springs, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
OutThere Colorado

Record-setting mountaintop rollercoaster set to open in Colorado at 7,160 feet above sea level

America's 'highest looping roller coaster' is set to open in early July in Colorado, located on top of a Glenwood Springs area mountain at 7,160 feet above sea level. On July 9, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park will open a rollercoaster dubbed 'Defiance' to the public. The second rollercoaster to be built at the mountain attraction, the ride is located on Iron Mountain, capable of reaching speeds up to 56 miles per hour. On top of featuring a loop, the track also sends riders on a 102.3-degree freefall drop, a 41-foot zero-g 'heartline roll,' and a 98-foot 'twisted top hat switch' throughout 56 seconds of ride time.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Wild and Free: Where to see wild horses in Colorado

As a child in upstate New York in the 1950s, Marty Felix relished Sunday drives through the country with her dad. “Take us by some horses,” went her request. “I was a horse-loving girl,” she says. And so she remained, all the way through college graduation in 1969, when she moved to Colorado upon learning the horses ran wild here. She moved to Grand Junction, drawn to what is now Little Book Cliffs Wild Horse Area.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

1,608-acre fire burning in Colorado ignited by a lightning strike, officials say

The Black Hills wildfire, burning in Model, has grown to approximately 1,608 acres, according to the most recent estimate by the Otero County Sheriff's Office. The fire first sparked at the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site, a U.S. Army facility, on Friday at around 6 PM. Today, officials announced that they believe the blaze was caused by a lightening strike. As of 2:40 PM on Sunday, the fire was 0 percent contained, and is located around seven miles from Otero County. Some of the most up-to-date information about the Black Hills Fire can be found on the Otero County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
OTERO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Volunteers#Hikers#Sweating#Accident#The Manitou Incline
OutThere Colorado

LIST: 5 historic bars to visit in Colorado

Wet your whistle and get a taste of the Old West at one of these five historic bars in Colorado. A history that dates to 1893 does not make this Colorado’s oldest bar, as is often mistaken. But the Buckhorn does own the oldest liquor license. If only walls could talk. That’s the thought when surveying the collection of 100-plus guns.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
OutThere Colorado

As Colorado River reservoirs drop, Western states urged to ‘act now’

With the Colorado River’s depleted reservoirs continuing to drop to new lows, the federal government has taken the unprecedented step of telling the seven Western states that rely on the river to find ways of drastically cutting the amount of water they take in the next two months. The Interior Department is seeking the emergency cuts to reduce the risks of Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country’s two largest reservoirs, declining to dangerously low levels next year. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy