ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Applebee's New Late-Night Deal Offers Half-Priced Appetizers

By Opheli Garcia Lawler
Thrillist
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a short time, you'll be able to head to your nearest Applebee's for a late-night snack and score 50% off appetizers. During late-night hours (these hours vary by location, so make sure to check your local chain) on weeknights, you'll be able to end your day snacking on...

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 8

Related
Mashed

Burger King Is Celebrating Its Birthday With Free Whopper Jrs

Who doesn't love free food? One of the best ways to get customers in the door at a company is to offer them something for free — and if it's anything food-related, it's almost guaranteed that people will come running. Restaurants love to create deals and promotions offering extremely inexpensive items for this very reason. In the past, for instance, Applebee's has featured $1 cocktails, and various food holidays, including National Pizza Day and National Pretzel Day, have seen chains such as Auntie Anne's offering free treats. Some chain restaurants, like Carl's Jr., Jimmy John's, and Popeyes, have free and discounted offerings year-round, too (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Over 29% Agree This Restaurant Has The Best Fried Chicken

When it comes to American comfort food, fried chicken ranks high up there as one of the most beloved choices. In fact, according to a YouGov survey, it's the sixth most popular American dish, just behind cheeseburgers and French fries. In its finest form, fried chicken is crispy and crunchy on the outside and moist and juicy on the inside. However, with so many restaurants serving up their own takes on the Southern dish, it seems that every person has their own opinion on what makes the very best piece of meat.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Burgers for National Hamburger Day

Have you ever found yourself searching for a burger at lunchtime and having no luck at all? It's hard out there. You’re wondering if anyone in this city even makes burgers at all. Thank Zeus, there’s a National Hamburger Day this Saturday. Otherwise, where would you ever find a burger?
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Boneless Wings#Chicken Quesadilla#Brew Pub Pretzels Beer#Club Applebee
Mashed

The Wine-And-Cola Cocktail You'll Be Sipping All Summer Long

Cocktails come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors. History states that people have been indulging in mixed drinks for hundreds of years — possibly as far back as the 17th century, per The Spruce Eats. Many of these boozy beverages have unique origin stories that make the serving and/or drinking experience even more enjoyable. For example, did you know the first martini was whipped up in the town of Martinez, California during the Gold Rush? And the Moscow Mule, despite its name, was actually invented in Los Angeles, as told by The Daily Meal. While some of the most well-known cocktail recipes call for distilled spirits or liqueurs, there are a number of beloved concoctions that involve other categories of alcohol, such as beer and wine.
MARTINEZ, CA
Greyson F

After Closing For 6 Years, Fan Favorite Restaurant Returns

Breakfast and lunch will once again be served.Duncan Kidd/Unsplash. A restaurant popular for its eclectic breakfast is returning from the dust. Few restaurants close down on their own accord, while even fewer return, years later, with the same menu, decor, and atmosphere, and yet that is exactly what is happening here in Tucson. Life is all about timing, and for Patricia Schwabe, the timing is now right to bring back Tooley’s Cafe.
TUCSON, AZ
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Olive Garden Closings in 2022

Rumors of the perennial chain’s permanent closure have been ongoing throughout the current decade. The reality is more complex, and based on reported financial issues with the parent company during the height of the pandemic.
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Alina Andras

Starbucks worker shares store secret to getting free drinks

If you love to treat yourself to various drinks from Starbucks then you might want to know this store secret that a Starbucks worker has shared online. According to her, you can get free Starbucks drinks. However, this doesn't apply to all Starbucks stores. Here's everything you need to know about this:
Taste Of Home

We Found the Best Fast-Food Milkshake You Can Order

Who makes the best fast-food milkshake? We had to know!. If you’re looking to cool off, a shake is sure to do the trick. We set out to find the best fast-food milkshake at chains in the Chicago area. To even the playing field, we ordered a small vanilla shake at each of the following places:
RESTAURANTS
CNET

National Donut Day 2022: Get Free Donuts From Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and Other Spots

Friday is National Donut Day, when bakeries nationwide are offering free donuts and other discounts and deals. The origins of the donut -- or doughnut, if you prefer -- are steeped in mystery. Bakers have been serving fried dough for millennia, but in the mid-1800s, sailor Hanson Gregory swore his mother, Elizabeth, came up with the idea of a round pastry with a hole in the center, where the dough might not cook through. She filled the space with hazelnuts, according to Smithsonian magazine, and called the delectable treat a "doughnut."
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Olive Garden Chicken Marsala: What To Know Before Ordering

It may not be 100% authentic, but when you're looking for some reliably decent Italian American food that won't break the bank, Olive Garden sure hits the spot. With its menu of generously portioned appetizers, unlimited soup and salad, and Italian-inspired entrees, there's definitely something for everyone who chooses to dine at any of the chain's 875 locations.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's Secret Menu Features Controversial New Burger

It's no secret that just about every fast-food chain has a secret menu, but one fan-created item on the McDonald's Secret Menu is generating plenty of buzz, for better or for worse. Alongside things like the Poor Man's Big Mac and the McCrepe, the Secret Menu also boasts the McNasty burger menu hack, and it certainly lives up to its name.
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

Why This One Ingredient Makes the Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste

If you've been searching for the best way to make crispy potatoes, then we've got the method for you. And it involves a condiment that you most likely already have in your fridge: mayonnaise. Sure, mayo gets a bad rap, but slathering some of that tangy emulsion over your potatoes...
RECIPES
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Removing a Menu Staple to Make Room for Its New Strawberry Frosty

Many Wendy's fans remember the first time they scooped up a chilly Frosty with a french fry as their utensil. But if that routine has grown stale, and you wish you could travel back in time to that first salty, sweet bite, you can quit rubbing lamps at rummage sales hoping to find a genie. There's a new Frosty on the Wendy's menu.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy