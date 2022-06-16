ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Readers’ Choice—Best Dispensary: The Dispensary

By Las Vegas Weekly Staff
Las Vegas Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith three Valley locations, this cannabis retail chain is wholly dedicated...

lasvegasweekly.com

Comments / 1

Related
vegas24seven.com

2-for-1 Buffet Entrance on July 4, Spa Aquae Launches Sound of Color Meditation Manis & Pedis, and Spa Memberships at JW Marriott and Rampart Casino

Independence Day Brings 2-for-1 Buffet Entrance, Spa Aquae Launches Sound of Color Meditation Manis & Pedis, and Spa Memberships Officially Launch at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino This July. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

High prices spur alternatives to car rentals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Whether booking a car rental for vacation or while a car is being fixed, consumers have noticed the difficulty of renting a vehicle without spending a fortune. As summer travel approaches, locals like Adele Newberry say they just need a ride for while their car is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

Station Casinos will light up the skies around Vegas on the Fourth of July

Station Casinos' six suburban Las Vegas resorts will ignite Fireworks by Grucci at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4. The coordinated launch of each display at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, Palace Station, Sunset Station, Santa Fe Station and Boulder Station will be one of the largest displays in the Las Vegas Valley. The shows will have a synchronized playlist for guests to listen to, available the company's website.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dispensary#Home Delivery#Retail Chain#Discounts
news3lv.com

Higher mortgage rates pinching Las Vegas home buyers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Potential homebuyers are quickly realizing competition from other buyers isn’t the only thing to worry about. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to slow the nation’s surging inflation, home loans are becoming less affordable. That means more homebuyers are being forced to lower their expectations on what they can afford, or simply give up on home ownership altogether.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wdcnews6.com

The Cheapest Way Real Estate Clients Can Tap Into New Home Equity

All June lengthy we’re going deeper on mortgage and title — the place the mortgage market is headed, how merchandise are evolving and different financing choices altering the sport. Be a part of us for Mortgage and Various Financing Month. And subscribe to Inman’s Additional Credit score for weekly updates all 12 months lengthy.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Palms Casino Resort Dining Newsbyte and Restaurant Listings

Home to an incredible line-up of award-winning chefs and impressive dining destinations, Palms is a culinary powerhouse in Las Vegas offering something to please every palate. From prime steaks and vintage wines to enticing dim sum, mouth-watering barbeque and famed noodle dishes, Palms is turning up the heat in the kitchens this month with a pop-up at Greene Street Test Kitchen, Lobster Night at A.Y.C.E. Buffet and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Inflation slices bottom line of local pizza shops amid inflation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pizza parlors are the latest restaurant to feel the heat from inflation, as rising costs of key ingredients continue to slice profit margins. Nationwide, the costs of cheese, wheat and chicken prices have been an increasing burden for local restaurants, working to keep the key party and family food staple affordable for consumers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Juneteenth celebrations continue across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Many people across the valley celebrated Juneteenth on Sunday. The now federal holiday marks the end of slavery in the United States. The Art House hookah lounge on Decatur and Sahara celebrated Juneteenth by promoting black-owned businesses. Grayce Egami owns her very own skincare company and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

For a great burger and a beer, it's hard to top Las Vegas

A juicy burger with an ice-cold beer is a classic summer combo, and there are seemingly infinite bars and restaurants that specialize in this terrific tag team. An easy place to start on the Strip is MGM Grand: With a name like Tap Sports Bar (702.891.7239), it’s beyond obvious that this is the right place for soothing suds, and local Las Vegas brews from CraftHaus, Big Dog’s, Lovelady and Bad Beat brands are among the options. The bar has also partnered with one of the city’s most reputable breweries, Tenaya Creek, to create the exclusive Tap That Blonde Ale, perfect for summer sipping. Match it up with the Captain’s Burger, an all-beef creation with bacon, cheddar, fried onions, Captain Morgan rum barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. It’s a powerful duo.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

LA Sandwiches, Hawaiian Lemonade, and Five More Recent Openings

From the Las Vegas Strip to neighborhood strip malls, new restaurants, cafes, and bars are opening across the Las Vegas Valley. The following are just some of the restaurants that have recently opened. It will be updated periodically. Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry brings the charm of Chinatown’s Gäbi Coffee...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelnowsmart.com

Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Under 21

For a sugar rush, there’s a world of M&M’s in Las Vegas. You can enjoy an epic wall of candies, or you can try your hand at touch pool games. No matter your age, there’s sure to be something for you here. Wet’n’Wild, Shark Reef, and M&M’s World are all great fun for people of all ages.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy