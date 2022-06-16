Chet Holmgren and his agent want to be drafted by the Thunder, per Ryen Russillo

In his latest podcast episode of The Ryen Russillo podcast, The Ringer’s Ryan Russillo revealed that he’s heard the Oklahoma City Thunder are Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren’s preferred destination.

“Well, there’s also something that backs it up to his agent Bill Duffy, very powerful agent doing this a long time. I’ve been told this is where Duffy and Chet want to go. They want to go to Oklahoma City because you just mentioned that the players that they’ve been playing in the frontcourt and you start thinking about that second contract and the opportunities and he has way more freedom because of the roster in front of him than maybe he would in Orlando… That’s the preference that I’ve heard and it makes a lot of sense from a basketball standpoint”

Holmgren can now be added to the continuing growing list of top draft prospects like Jabari Smith Jr. and Shaedon Sharpe who would love to be drafted by the Thunder.

Holmgren has been the favorite to go No. 2 to the Thunder since the end of the lottery, but recent shakeups due to private workouts and betting lines have shifted that a bit more to an uncertain level.