ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Bennie Thompson Says It's Time For Ginni Thomas To Talk To Jan. 6 Committee

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GvTdV_0gCxTIdT00

So far, Ginni Thomas has avoided answering questions under oath about her involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

But that seems to be changing thanks to the reports of emails between Thomas and John Eastman , the lawyer who advised former President Donald Trump how to fight the election results.

Previously, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol seemed hesitant to question Thomas, whose husband is Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas , but the emails recently obtained by the committee seem to be a tipping point, committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said Thursday.

“We think it’s time that we, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee,” Thompson said, according to a tweet by Axios reporter Andrew Solender.

Later Thursday, Thomas told the conservative website the Daily Caller that she “can’t wait to clear up misconceptions” about her involvement.

Still, the existence of the emails — which was first reported by The Washington Post Wednesday —shows Thomas was more involved in trying to reverse Trump’s election defeat than previously known.

It comes on the heels of news that she also emailed more than two dozen Republican state lawmakers in Arizona in her attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Thomas has not commented on the emails, and the contents and timing of the exchanges has not been revealed. Despite her efforts, her husband has repeatedly refused to recuse himself from cases related to Jan. 6 .

In fact, Clarence Thomas was the only justice to support Trump’s attempt to block the release of White House documents and communications sought by the House committee investigating his effort to overturn the election.

Not surprisingly, Twitter users had thoughts to share about Thompson’s statement suggesting Ginni Thomas could face a subpoena if she doesn’t voluntarily speak to the committee.

Some people acknowledged the challenges facing the committee in regard to Ginni Thomas.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 9

COVID*SUCKS*
4d ago

Most wonderful announcement from the J6 Committee!! Never too late for a good sit down!!

Reply(1)
13
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Axios#Select Committee Chair#The Daily Caller#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Salon

New email shows Trump campaign ordered fake Georgia electors to plot in “complete secrecy”

Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) There were several states that attempted to replace the electors chosen by voters in the 2020 election. It was part of a plot by former President Donald Trump's campaign and legal team to somehow overthrow the election simply by having supporters push their way into the rooms where the electors were.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Why Trump must have hated Michael Luttig's Jan. 6 testimony

Michael Luttig, one of the star witnesses in Thursday’s Jan. hearing, likely drove Trump up a wall this afternoon. Luttig is the staunchly conservative former federal judge who reportedly advised Vice President Mike Pence and his staff that, contrary to Trump’s claims, Pence had no authority to block Congress from certifying Trump’s 2020 election loss.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

HuffPost

81K+
Followers
4K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy