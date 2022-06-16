Rep. Bennie Thompson Says It's Time For Ginni Thomas To Talk To Jan. 6 Committee

So far, Ginni Thomas has avoided answering questions under oath about her involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

But that seems to be changing thanks to the reports of emails between Thomas and John Eastman , the lawyer who advised former President Donald Trump how to fight the election results.

Previously, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol seemed hesitant to question Thomas, whose husband is Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas , but the emails recently obtained by the committee seem to be a tipping point, committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said Thursday.

“We think it’s time that we, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee,” Thompson said, according to a tweet by Axios reporter Andrew Solender.

Later Thursday, Thomas told the conservative website the Daily Caller that she “can’t wait to clear up misconceptions” about her involvement.

Still, the existence of the emails — which was first reported by The Washington Post Wednesday —shows Thomas was more involved in trying to reverse Trump’s election defeat than previously known.

It comes on the heels of news that she also emailed more than two dozen Republican state lawmakers in Arizona in her attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Thomas has not commented on the emails, and the contents and timing of the exchanges has not been revealed. Despite her efforts, her husband has repeatedly refused to recuse himself from cases related to Jan. 6 .

In fact, Clarence Thomas was the only justice to support Trump’s attempt to block the release of White House documents and communications sought by the House committee investigating his effort to overturn the election.

