Prime Day Early Access: These Are the Best Music & Entertainment Deals to Shop Right Now

Prime Day is back! Amazon’s annual two-day shopping bonanza returned on Tuesday (Oct. 11), giving you another chance at huge savings, and an opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping.

Announced on Sept. 26, the Prime Day Early Access will be held on Oct. 11 and 12. Shoppers can expect to score major discounts on electronics, music, apparel , movies , food, computers, home audio, kitchen essentials, major appliances and more from top brands such as Samsung , Peleton , iRobot , Hasbro , and KitchenAid .

“We are so excited to help Prime members kick off the holiday season with Amazon ’s new Prime Early Access Sale — an exclusive opportunity for members to get deep discounts on top brands we know they are looking for this time of year,” Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said in a statement last month. “And members can start enjoying exclusive Prime benefits and offers now, plus find gift ideas for the family with our holiday gift guides and this year’s Toys We Love list.”

If the upcoming sale is anything like the last Prime Day event, shoppers will find deep discounts on Beats , Casper , Apple , ELEMIS , Levi’s , Shark , Amazon Essentials , Simple Joys by Carter’s , plus deals on select products from Sony, Bose and GE .

Prime Day 2022 initially took place from July 12 through July 13 . Prime Day Early Access starts now, but before you begin your shopping, there are a few things to know to help you get prepared and make your experience a lot easier.

We’ve spotted some of the lowest prices of the year on top-rated music and entertainment deals, available exclusively for Amazon Prime members (get a 30-day free trial here and a free one year-subscription to Grubhub+ .)

Below, find key details, doorbuster deals that you can shop early and everything else that we know about the Prime Day Early Access sale.

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest shopping day of the year, with millions of deals this year on top-rated tech toys, electronics, home goods, sneakers and clothing. Typically held in July, Prime Day 2022 is expanding the tradition by offering two Prime Day mega sales in one year.

What Time Does Amazon Prime Day Start?

Amazon Prime Day Early Access kicked off at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET on Oct. 11, and runs until midnight Oct. 12. The sale takes place exclusively online at Amazon.com .

How to Shop Amazon Prime Day Early Access

In order to access all the Prime Day Early Access deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Don’t have Prime? Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial here . Get it now and use it to save big on Prime Day.

What Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals?

Prime Members can save on Fire smart TVs , plus enjoy additional savings on Amazon devices, including Alexa-enabled gadgets such as the Echo along with deals on LEGO , adidas , Furbo , gaming deals and more.

We’ve rounded up some of the top Prime Day Early Access music and entertainment deals to shop right now. These deals are moving quickly so we recommend adding to cart to make sure you score what you want before items go out of stock. See below for speakers, headphones, laptops, earbuds, TVs and other electronics for entertainment lovers. And be sure to check back with us as we update this list with the latest Prime Day music, tech and entertainment deals.

HP Chromebook Laptop 14



Save $120 on this HP Chromebook 14 laptop during Prime Day. This slim and lightweight laptop features an Intel Celeron N4120 processor with a 14-inch, anti-glare, micro-edge screen. Other features include: custom-tuned stereo speakers, 14 hours of battery life and it supports 4K graphics.

Amazon 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV



Thanks to platforms like Prime Video , Hulu and Paramount+ , music lovers can stream concert, festivals and award shows live. For those of you who have been looking for a new TV, Amazon’s Fire TV 4-series is on sale. The 55-inch smart TV lets you stream millions of movies and shows in stunning 4K UHD, plus it has an Alexa voice remote.

JBL GO2 Waterproof Speaker



Need a handheld portable speaker for less than $25? The JBL Go 2 waterproof speaker is marked down 45% for Prime Day. The portable speaker offers up to five hours of playtime and is available in red, black or blue.

Buy: Echo 4th Gen. $59.99

From square to round. If you’re curious about Echo Dot , this is a great time to get one. There are a lot of Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices to shop but the Echo Dot 4 is on sale for just $60. Stream tunes from Amazon Music , Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, and more. Echo Dot is available in three colors: charcoal, glacier white and twilight blue.

Buy: Apple AirPods (2nd. Gen) $89.99

Apple’s best-selling AirPods are on sale for just $89.99 at Amazon — their lowest prices ever. Meanwhile, AirPods Pro are just $166.72 right now . This deal gets you the famous white wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation technology, plus a wireless charging case. Apple AirPods Max are on sale for $479 .

Buy: Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian $199.99

Kim Kardashian’s Beat Fit Pro headphones are marked down for Prime Day. Beats Fit Pro feature an Apple H1 chip, built-in mics and controls, and up to seven hours of playtime (24 hours with charging case). Find other Beats headphones on sale here .

Apple iPad (2022)



Save 10% on the Apple iPad Air (2022 edition). Available in blue, purple, pink, space gray and starlight, this iPad Air is equipped with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color, an antireflective coating, and the Apple M1 chip with Neural Engine. It also has a 12MP Wide camera and up to 256GB of storage.

Buy: Motorola MB8600 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem $169.99

Buying your own cable modem can save you money because you won’t have to rent one from your provider. This Motorola cable modem (measuring 7 inches tall) works with Xfinity , Cox and other providers. It has a maximum internet download speed of 1,000+ Mbps, with built-in DOCSIS 3.1 and 32 x 8 DOCSIS 3.0 capabilities to deliver top Internet speeds for all cable internet services. Plug it into a computer, HDTV, game station, or another Ethernet device.

Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar



Polk Audio sound bars and woofers are up to 40% off during Prime Day . The Polk Audio Signa Ultra Slime TV sound bar deliver room filling sound and works with 4K and HD TVs. At just 2 inches tall this small but mighty device fits most snug spaces and can be mounted.

Samsung Watch 4



Take calls, listen to music, text, measure your heart rate, sleep patterns and more with the Samsung Watch 4. The GPS smart watch is marked down $140 for Prime Day. You can also find other smart watches on sale for Prime Day, including Garmin , Apple Watch and Fitvii .

JBL Tune 225 True Wireless Headphones



Get big sound and big bass from these tiny JBL earbuds. Each charge gets you five hours of playtime – get another 20 hours when you pop the buds into the included charging case. These are also some of the softest and most comfortable earbuds we’ve tested and the best pair of earbuds you can get on sale for under $100.

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus Outdoor Speaker



Looking for a larger speaker? The best-selling, Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Speaker features 80W of room-shaking sound, thanks to dual tweeters and woofers. This budget speaker provides powerful sound and bass, and up to 20 hours of playtime. It’s lightweight and portable, with a built-in handle and detachable carrying strap, plus it’s water and dust resistant. If you’re willing to spend a little more, the popular JBL Boom Box 2 is on sale for $299.99 .

Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger



A hi-fidelity speaker with and phone charger in one, this cylinder-shaped gadget from Belkin is 62% off for Prime Day Early Access. Belkin partnered with French audio company Devialet to create the SoundFrom Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker featuring patented audio technology and excellent sound. It features integrated, fast wireless charging (up to 10-watts) for Qi-enabled devices, including iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Note and Google Pixel.

Sony Bravia 55-Inch TV



Movies, TV shows, music videos, games and more will come to life with the immersive detail and contrast offered by Sony Bravia. The TV features Full Array LED, powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR, allowing users to see billions of accurate colors — each reproduced with the subtle differences of the real world, with XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster 10, further enhancing the dynamic range of the picture.

The Best Non-Tech Early Amazon Prime Day Deals

Looking for non-electronics, early Prime Day deals? Find epic deals on shoes, bags, underwear, bras, socks and clothing from the retailer’s in-house fashion brands , and top names such as Calvin Klein , Oakley , Champion , Lucky Brand , Citizen, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour , Hanes, Columbia, Lacoste, Dockers and Reebok .

Amazon’s music streaming service will also be offering a huge Prime Day Deal: Prime members can get Amazon Music Unlimited free for up to four months, with unlimited access to more than 90 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes.

For TV and movie lovers, Prime members can save up to 50% on select movies. Prime Video channels such as Starz, Paramount+ , Discovery+ , AMC+, BET+ and Showtime are regularly priced, but they could be going back on sale for as little as $0.99 a month for Black Friday.

Looking for e-books? Amazon’s Prime Day deals will likely get you discounts on select Kindle books , including top musician biographies and memoirs (the Kindle paperweight is $99 ).

Prefer audiobooks? Prime Members can get a free 30-day trial or save up to 60% on Audible Premium Plus bringing the price down to $5.95/month. The membership includes hundreds of new releases and best sellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of select Originals, audiobooks, podcasts and more.

See all the epic deals and other info on Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access hub and sign-up for a 30-day free trial here to Amazon Prime to get instant access to even more offers after Prime Day ends.