ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Active Shooter In Midland Is A Hoax

By Gwen
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tell a phone, tell a graph, tell a friend. Word spread rapidly this morning about an active shooter in Midland after reports of multiple law enforcement and emergency vehicles were on the scene in Midland County. There were reports of an active shooter or someone barricaded, and/or a hostage situation. Apparently...

kbat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBAT 99.9

5 Outrageous Reviews Of The Midland Police Department

Reviews. You see them all the time. Sometimes you leave one yourself if you've had a bad experience and want the world to know, or you've had an amazing experience and you're excited to tell everyone you can about it. Usually, for most of us, it's about a restaurant, a concert or show, a movie... And when we take the time to write a review and give the public our take, we want the reader to feel how WE felt at the time we experienced whatever it is we're writing about. That's the mission at hand, right? We either want the reader to go out and experience the amazing time or thing for themselves, or we want them to stay away and save themselves the headache or bad time if it's not worth it. Otherwise, why write one, right?
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

What’s Going On At The Subway Restaurants In Midland?

Sitting around the house this weekend enjoying time with the family and talking about what to do for lunch. Since it was Father's Day, I didn't feel like cooking (or even getting the grill going, which was unusual for me but I wanted a day where I could be lazy). We batted ideas on where to go grab something quick for lunch. Everyone was tired of the same ole same ole that we usually do-and my stepdaughter suggested Subway. Since it had been a while, that sounded good to everyone. That is-until we got there and they were CLOSED. We couldn't find an open location in Midland. So we ended up at another sub shop instead. Oh, and THIS was posted on Subway's locked door:
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

I Had To Call Midland Police On My Neighbor

Living in an apartment, depending on where you are is an adventure all in itself sometimes. You never know what you're going to run into because there are so many people living in close proximity to you that almost anything is possible... And there was one night while living in an apartment in Midland that I had to call 9-1-1 on my upstairs neighbor. Not because their kids were yelling and screaming and carrying on like little ones will do-making it sound like a stampede on my ceiling... But for a reason that no one should ever have to go thru.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Drivers in Odessa, You Need To Know About This New Road Construction

If you have wondered what is about to be built just west of Midland International Air and Space Port, it is the beginnings of the Yukon Rd extension in Midland County. According to the Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance Facebook Page, TxDOT has begun to prepare an overpass for State Hwy 191 to go over the new Yukon Rd. extension, and the construction at FM 1788 and Loop 40 is where Yukon Rd will end up, giving residents of north Odessa a new route to get to the airport.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
Midland County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Midland County, TX
City
Midland, TX
KBAT 99.9

The ‘Pepto Bismol House’ is One Notable Place in Midland

This is one landmark in Midland that has not changed in the 50+ years that I have lived in Midland and if you are new to town, you have to go and see it for yourself. The pink and green house on the corner of 'A' Street and Louisiana in Midland has been known as the Pepto Bismol House all of my life and the story behind why it is painted bright pink and green has been speculated for years but the Midland Reporter-Telegram found out that the stories that have been passed around are all false.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Your Favorite Place To Eat In Odessa Might Be Closed For A While!

Of course, the WATER LINE break in Odessa is affecting everyone in Ector County. For the last 2 days, the City of Odessa's water has been shut off. Can't remember something like this happening ever here in the Permian Basin on this large scale. And. while the PIPE has been repaired and the City plans on turning on the water again, there is a BOIL NOTICE in effect for the next 12 to 24 hours for Ector County residents and businesses. This may cause your favorite place to eat to shut down or have a reduced menu for a while.
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

Can I Take A Shower? Is The Water In Odessa Safe To Use Now?

The city of Odessa has been through quite the ordeal in the last almost 48 hours. With the mayor and county judge declaring a state of emergency, the citizens of Odessa have had a moment for sure. Late Monday night a mainline water pipe busted, causing flooding and Odessians to be without water going on two days now. This left people scrambling for drinking water, businesses having to close, and people not being able to use their own restrooms.
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

City Of Odessa Issues A Boil Water Notice

As of midnight last night there was a major water line break in Odessa and the City of Odessa and ECUD have issued a boil water notice. Boil Water Notice for Community Public Water Systems. June 14, 2022. Due to a line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoax#Active Shooter
KBAT 99.9

Midland Odessa Could Stand A Bit Less Of These 4 Things

We've all seen the lists... "What do we need in this area?" or "What Businesses Would You Love To See Come To West Texas?" etc etc. And there are always a lot of great suggestions-like In & Out Burger, A Water Park, and Wawa, among others. But what about things we have too much of? Things we see around every corner that should probably be spread to other areas to 'share the love', so to speak?
KBAT 99.9

Yes Please! Crumbl Cookies In Odessa Has A New Opening Date

Back in April, I posted an article excited to learn that Odessa is getting a Crumbl Cookies! I was eating at Rosa's on JBS and 42nd in Odessa one day and saw the sign that Crumbl Cookies would be 'coming soon.' I sure did start spreading the good news. At that time, I had phoned the current Midland location to get all the juicy details...
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KBAT 99.9

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Sunday!. This little pup has...
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

See Inside The Most Expensive Home In Odessa

If you've been putting off playing the lottery-maybe this will give you reason to stop and buy that tickets this afternoon. We showed you the most expensive home in Midland, now lets' travel to Odessa and see what there is to see there..... The most expensive home in Odessa is...
KBAT 99.9

Heads Up! New Traffic Lights START Monday At THIS Odessa Intersection!

Heads Up! One of our intersections in Odessa is finally getting some traffic lights. They will go live this Monday according to Newswest 9. The traffic lights are actually both north and south of Highway 191, located at the intersection of the service roads and Billy Hext. TxDOT says this one will go live Monday afternoon. The intersection at Billy Hext and Highway 191 has definitely increased in traffic over the years with the addition of businesses in the area.
KBAT 99.9

It’s HOT! Who’s Got The Best ICE In Midland Odessa This Summer?

It's SUMMER here in West Texas, we love our ice! I know people that will literally NOT GO to a certain fast food place or restaurant because they don't like the ice they have in their drinks! True story! The type of ICE your drink has can make or break the drink. And, it doesn't even matter what you are drinking.
WEST, TX
KBAT 99.9

Loving The Food! People Lining Up One Week After Opening Up In Midland!

One week after opening its doors, the Permian Basin is still lining up to get in when doors open at 11 am!. Opening Day for Chuy's Midland was last week and Chuy's FANS haven't stopped waiting for the restaurant to open daily! People are ready to dig in! If you haven't visited the new store in Midland, let's take a tour and a look at that awesome food below! TAKE A TOUR BELOW!
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Can You Believe These Famous Acts Played The Ector County Coliseum

Everyone always says why can't we get big acts to come to Midland/Odessa? Now the big artist get paid a lot more money to play in bigger venues in bigger cities. It's all about the money and how many tickets they can sell. But what you may not know is that some of the biggest artists of all time have played at the Ector County Coliseum. In fact, Elvis Presley played the coliseum not long before he passed away. The Ector County Coliseum didn't discriminate against any genre of music. So many historically huge acts have played there throughout the years.
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy