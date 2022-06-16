ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Young Minnesota Girl Dies After Being Hit By A Car

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - A young girl and an adult suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in a Twin Cities suburb and the child...

KARE 11

Fire crews describe process of recovering two victims killed in trench collapse

ST PAUL, Minn. — Saturday, St. Paul Fire crews were back at the scene of a trench collapse that killed two construction workers Friday afternoon. St. Paul deputy fire chief Roy Mokosso said around 50 firefighters from St. Paul and Minneapolis worked on the scene for just over 12 hours Friday. They dug into the soil and recovered the victims into the early hours of Saturday morning, leaving an hour after recovering their last victim, at 3:30 a.m.
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

Apparent Electrocution Death In Fridley Investigated

(Fridley, MN) -- Anoka County authorities are investigating an apparent electrocution death in the city of Fridley. Police, firefighters, and paramedics were called to a home Thursday night. Deputies say a private company was removing a tree from the property when a worker on a lift accidentally struck a powerline with a chainsaw. First responders tried to save the man when the lift was lowered, but he died at the scene. The victim hasn't been identified. OSHA is assisting local investigators with the case.
FRIDLEY, MN
fox9.com

SUV sinks at Mississippi River boat launch

HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorist trying to bring his boat out of the water ended up with his SUV completely submerged in the Mississippi River in Hastings. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the Hastings Police Department on Sunday, June 19, responded to the Jaycee Park boat launch after a man's SUV ended up in the water.
HASTINGS, MN
Roseville, MN
Accidents
Roseville, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Roseville, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

3-year-old dead, man critical after being struck by driver in Roseville

A 3-year-old girl is dead and a 47-year-old man is in critical condition after they were struck by a motorist in Roseville Wednesday night. The crash, which happened at Larpenteur Avenue and Galtier Street, was reported at 8:32 p.m., with officers arriving and immediately providing medical attention to the man and child, who "sustained significant injuries," according to Roseville police.
ROSEVILLE, MN
WJON

Becker House Fire Under Investigation

BECKER -- A late-night house fire totaled a home Saturday. Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun says crews were sent to Holasek Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to find a trailer home on fire. The Becker Fire Department was able to put the fire out. The home had been unoccupied for...
BECKER, MN
fox9.com

Fatal crash closes Hwy 610 at Hwy 252 in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eastbound Highway 610 at Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park is expected to remain closed until 10 a.m. Friday due to a fatal crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened shortly at about 5:22 a.m. Brooklyn Park police officers responded and found the sole occupant of the vehicle was deceased.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
#Accident#Kroc Am News#Twin Cities
Bring Me The News

Plymouth police looking for suspect from gas station killing

Police are hoping the public can assist in finding a suspect involved in a fatal gas station shooting last week. The Plymouth Police Department says the suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Daniel James Hart, from Brooklyn Park. He is alleged to last be seen leaving the shooting scene on June 9 just before 8:30 p.m. and headed southbound on Highway 169 from 36th Avenue North.
uktimenews.com

Police report fatal crash in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK — Police report a fatal crash in Brooklyn Park on Friday morning. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. along Highway 610 near Highway 252. According to the police, there was only one person in the vehicle and the accident did not involve any other car. The Minnesota...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Bullet shatters driver's window, strikes his arm while on busy Minneapolis street

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a man driving through north Minneapolis was struck in the arm by a stray bullet Thursday afternoon.    The victim, a man in his 60s, told police he was driving down Lowry Avenue North near Penn Avenue North just before 4 p.m. when he heard gunshots. His driver's side window then shattered and he felt a pain in his arm, soon discovering it was from a bullet. He pulled over and called 911.Police say officers found shell casings about a block north on 33rd Avenue and Logan Avenue, and then spotted a vehicle with bullet holes near 33rd Avenue and Newton Avenue. Anyone with information on this shooting can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection to Shots Fired Incident on Interstate 94

(KNSI) — A St. Paul man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly shot at another driver on Interstate 94 in Monticello earlier this month. Police were called to the Perkins Restaurant in Monticello just before 4:00 p.m. on June 8th and spoke with a man who said he was driving west on I-94 near the Fallon Avenue bridge and moved into the right lane to pass some cars in the left lane. He said an SUV was driving alongside him for a few seconds, and when he looked over, the driver pointed a gun at him and fired three shots.
MONTICELLO, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 critically hurt after dumpster fire spreads to Brooklyn Center apartment building

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – One person is in critical condition after a dumpster fire spread to a Brooklyn Center apartment building Thursday afternoon.City fire officials say crews were called to the 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway at about 1:30 p.m., and arrived to find a dumpster outside of the building fully engulfed.Several departments were called in to assist BCFD firefighters, and residents were evacuated. Officials say at least two people were hospitalized, including one with critical injuries.One family was displaced by the fire, and is being helped by the American Red Cross.The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
fox9.com

Man charged in bar fight that ended in deadly shooting in Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is now facing a murder charge for a bar fight that ended in a deadly shooting outside a parking ramp in Minneapolis. Leontawan Holt, age 24, is now charged with murder for the deadly shooting shortly before midnight on April 23 in Uptown near Lagoon Avenue and Girard Avenue South.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka father remembered after dying on trip to Yellowstone

On Monday, Megan Bonk was on a trip with her parents, her husband Geoff and their two kids at Yellowstone when the national park was evacuated because of flooding. As they drove to their lodge to pick up their belongings, Bonk says Geoff had a medical emergency and died unexpectedly, she believes from a heart attack.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

New video shows deadly Buffalo clinic shooting: "I intend to surrender in a minute"

BUFFALO, Minn. -- We're now seeing chilling video of last year's deadly shooting at a health care clinic in Buffalo.It shows Gregory Ulrich calmly pulling out a gun and pipe bombs during the rampage. Earlier this month, a jury convicted Ulrich of all charges in the February 2021 deadly shooting.The video underscores the horror of how quickly a routine morning descended into carnage. Ulrich shot and killed medical assistant Lindsay Overbay and wounded four others.           The video also shows, in real time, the quick response of local law enforcement.Within seconds of walking into the clinic waiting...
BUFFALO, MN
Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
