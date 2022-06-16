4 people hospitalized after a three-vehicle wreck near Tri-Cities (Pasco, WA)

On Wednesday, four people suffered injuries following a fiery crash near Tri-Cities.

As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck took place on Highway 12 in the Burbank area, just south of Pasco shortly after 2:45 p.m. The accident happened on a two-lane stretch approximately six miles from Wallula Junction.

The early reports showed that two pickup trucks and a semi collided and got engulfed in flames. According to the emergency responders, at least two people suffered serious injuries and four in all were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 12 were closed for a little more than an hour as crews worked at the scene. Motorists were facing slow traffic through the area after the road reopened at around 4:30 p.m. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

June 16, 2022

Source: Tri-City Herald