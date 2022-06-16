ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners Lose Again. Could They Still Swing Big at the Deadline? | Locked On Mariners

Cover picture for the articleThe Mariners have dropped their second consecutive series...

ClutchPoints

Mariners’ Justin Upton drops truth bomb on his Angels departure

Perry Minasian has shown over his tenure as Los Angeles Angels general manager that he is not one to shy away from making surprise moves. He did just that ahead of the 2022 season, as he opted to designate Justin Upton for assignment. Minasian noted that the decision to part ways with Upton was a […] The post Mariners’ Justin Upton drops truth bomb on his Angels departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Mariners Call Up Tommy Milone in Trio of Moves

SEATTLE — Ahead of game two of Saturday's doubleheader with the Angels, the Mariners have selected the contract of veteran left-handed pitcher Tommy Milone. Milone, 35, appeared in 23 games for Seattle back in 2019 and signed a minor league deal with the team on March 31. He made seven starts down in Triple-A Tacoma, averaging 8.16 strikeouts per nine innings pitched with a 6.8 percent walk rate and an ERA of 1.13.
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Angels vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 6/19/2022

The Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners will conclude a five-game series at T-Mobile Park on Sunday afternoon. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Angels-Mariners prediction and pick. The Angels swept the doubleheader against the Mariners on Saturday. They won the first game 4-2. Mike Trout delivered when the Angels needed him, blasting a two-run home […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 6/19/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

The 2022 All-'Mariners Killer' Team... So Far

The Mariners have hit rock-bottom in what is quickly becoming a lost season, dropping four of five to the Angels to finish a disastrous 3-8 homestand. Their stagnant offense, which scored a combined three runs in those four losses, was the primary culprit, though it also didn't help that Los Angeles outfielder Mike Trout did, well, Mike Trout things and then some. But while teams are bound to fall victim to Trout's greatness sooner or later, especially in a rare five-game series, what he was able to do over this past weekend was truly stunning—even for a player some consider to be the best to ever pick up a baseball bat.
Yardbarker

Mariners OF Kyle Lewis' Toughness, Motivation Is Not Up For Debate

The physical trauma Kyle Lewis has endured and the tremendous emotional toll that has naturally taken would be too much for most to bear, let alone an extraordinarily talented 26-year old just looking to get his career off the ground and maintain it. Since being taken by the Mariners with...
