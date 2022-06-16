Chicago Cat Cafes for a Purr-fect Kitty Fix

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the Week -- Heinz.Heinz is an 11-month-old Terrier mix who is 76 pounds of pure love! This energetic puppy has a playful and bubbly personality. He loves running, fetching, and getting pets. He especially enjoys playing with the hose in this hot weather! Heinz would do best with an experienced dog owner who can help harness his energy and strength. His ideal adopter would continue his obedience training and provide engaging activities to help this smart boy thrive.Heinz's adoption fee will be covered during a special adoption event on Saturday, June 18, at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center. Large dogs 40lbs and over will have sponsored adoption fees at the "Big Love" adoption event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Make an adoption appointment at www.pawschicago.org/adopt.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO