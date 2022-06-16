ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Cat Cafes for a Purr-fect Kitty Fix

By Cortney Fries
Chicago Parents
Chicago Parents
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCat cafes have been popping up in Chicago, letting kitty lovers hang out with furry pals in a living room-like setting. Rather than being all about food and drink, these cafes are more about finding furr-ever homes for pets. The Catcade. Address: 1235 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. Note: Reservations...

www.chicagoparent.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Heinz

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the Week -- Heinz.Heinz is an 11-month-old Terrier mix who is 76 pounds of pure love! This energetic puppy has a playful and bubbly personality. He loves running, fetching, and getting pets. He especially enjoys playing with the hose in this hot weather! Heinz would do best with an experienced dog owner who can help harness his energy and strength. His ideal adopter would continue his obedience training and provide engaging activities to help this smart boy thrive.Heinz's adoption fee will be covered during a special adoption event on Saturday, June 18, at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center. Large dogs 40lbs and over will have sponsored adoption fees at the "Big Love" adoption event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Make an adoption appointment at www.pawschicago.org/adopt.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
97ZOK

An Ice Cream Museum is Opening up in Illinois this Summer

Don't spend your summer at a boring science, history, or art museum, instead, you can spend it having fun, and chowing down on ice cream at the new Ice Cream Museum that is opening this July in Illinois!. According to an article from NBCchicago.com, there is an Ice Cream Museum...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former liquor store set to bring clothes, coffee, and fresh new haircuts in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It is something that is sure to make you stop and stare; a new space for Black entrepreneurs is taking shape on the South Side of Chicago.Only on 2, Steven Graves spoke with the first owner opening shop. Nanette Tucker truly has a passion for reimagined fashion; making  plastic banners into mini briefcases; or her favorites, the reversable bucket hat.You can find it all at her boutique, Marie/Wesley, named after her mom and dad, located in Englewood, the home she works to beautify with her group Englewood Renaissance, bever fathoming a place for fashion in Englewood."I see...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purr#Cat Rescue Adoption#Chicago Cat Cafes#N Western Ave
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In Chicago, Illinois

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In Chicago, Illinois article serves as a helpful guide for those looking for the best Chicago Steakhouses. If your planning a trip to the Windy City or perhaps have lived there your entire life, our goal is to present some of the best Steakhouses you can find in the legendary city of Chicago. Home to the Bears, Cubs, White Sox, and of course the Bulls, the city of Chicago and its suburbs stand as one of the most famous cities and locations in the United States.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Recall recommended for Seresto Flea Collars

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the flea collars have been recalled. At this time, a recall has only been recommended. Steve Dale, pet expert and host of ‘Steve Dale’s Pet World’, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News. Steve and Lisa talk about the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
letsbeardown.com

SOMEONE CAUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE EVENT ON THE "L" TRAIN

I know, I know, this is not technically Bears related but this is so funny. A man witnessed a pigeon laying an egg a few feets away from the "L". For those of you not from the city, the "L" is the rapid transit system serving the city of Chicago and some of its surrounding suburbs in the U.S. state of Illinois. Basically, a Subway above ground.
CHICAGO, IL
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Chicago: 5 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

Chicago is a city of diverse neighborhoods, each with its own unique vibe and personality. It’s a city with so much to explore and discover, whether you’re just visiting for the first time or you’re a native Chicagoan who’s looking for some new places to check out. The best part about this city is that it has something for everyone!
CHICAGO, IL
mommypoppins.com

Chicago Hotels and Fitness Centers with Pool Passes

If you’re looking for the amenities of a hotel pool without the hotel stay price tag, these Chicago hotels and fitness centers offer family swims and pool passes for a fraction of the cost. Many of the pools on this list are also indoors which makes them great options for rainy or cold days any time of the year. Some of these hotel pools also come with rooftop views making them a fun change from your neighborhood pool. You can enjoy a little staycation and hotel experience without the expensive hotel stay, long road trip or airport travel.
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

The Strokes Electrify Chicago, Apologize to ‘Republicans in the Crowd’ at Intimate Benefit Concert for Kina Collins

Click here to read the full article. The last time the Strokes played Chicago’s Metro was in 2001. The band’s debut album “Is This It” was just a few months old, but it had already launched Julian Casablancas and Co. to indie stardom. The now festival anthem and sports arena staple “Reptilia,” which would bring them to new heights, was two years away. Two decades later, the Strokes returned to the 1,100-cap Wrigleyville venue in support of local politician Kina Collins’ congressional run. Collins is a 31-year-old progressive activist whose platform includes fighting for unions, universal healthcare, body autonomy, gun control...
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

THIS VIDEO SUMS UP THE REALITY OF GOING OUT IN CHICAGO

Anyone who has ever gone downtown during a weekend night in Chicago knows just how annoying it is to try to find a parking spot in the street. Well, here is a post made by Barstool Chicago that really summarized a night out in Chicago...
Chicago Parents

Chicago Parents

Chicago, IL
996
Followers
1K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

This group is intended to help parents find and share resources to help them with their children in the Greater Chicagoland area.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy