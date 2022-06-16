ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Belal Muhammad: 'I saw weaknesses' in Khamzat Chimaev's win against Gilbert Burns

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1urSHK_0gCxF0Bs00

Belal Muhammad knew Gilbert Burns was going to be a tough outing for Khamzat Chimaev.

Muhammad (21-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) actually picked Burns to beat the undefeated Chimaev at UFC 273, which turned many heads. Although Burns is a former title challenger, oddsmakers did not like his chances.

Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) outlasted Burns in a barnburner, but “Durinho” was able to push Chimaev to the brink in a razor-close fight. Muhammad, who’s unbeaten in his past eight fights, lauded Chimaev for his toughness, but saw holes in his game against Burns.

“I saw weaknesses in him,” Muhammad told Brendan Schaub on “Food Truck Diaries.” “Obviously people are like, ‘Oh man, he’s not as good as we thought he was.’ But I’m like, ‘Yo, he showed that he had the chin, he showed that he got power,’ and it’s like – you’re fighting Gilbert Burns.”

Muhammad is coming off three straight dominant wins over jiu-jitsu ace Demian Maia, striking specialist Stephen Thompson and dangerous finisher Vicente Luque. Muhammad took minimal damage in those fights and was able to execute a perfect game plan, something he thinks Chimaev failed to implement against Burns.

“When you get to the top five, if you’re not fighting with a strategy, you’re going to lose to the good guys,” Muhammad said. “For me, these last three fights I showed that I could fight with a strategy because they were all different fighters. I fought Demian Maia, who’s – I had to stay up on my feet. I could not get taken down, so it was all defensive wrestling. Then I fought ‘Wonderboy,’ and I’m not going to kickbox with ‘Wonderboy,’ so I’m you’re going to go in there and take ‘Wonderboy’ down.

“(He’s) not an easy guy to take down, and I don’t have college wrestling. I’m not a Division-I wrestler, but (I) fight with a strategy, and I dominated more than anybody else has ever dominated him. Then you fight a guy like Luque, who’s knocked me out, who has the most finishes at welterweight and he’s good on his feet and good on the ground. How are you going to beat a guy like that? Oh well, with movement and footwork and then shooting in when he least expects it.”

Muhammad and Chimaev appeared to verbally agree to fight at UFC 281 on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi, but Muhammad is ready to fight a lot sooner. Chimaev has also been angling for Nate Diaz and Muhammad thinks “Borz” and his team may not be that keen on facing him.

“I showed that I could be a different fighter every single fight,” Muhammad added. “And I think that Khamazat’s team is looking at that like, ‘Let’s look for somebody else at this moment, let’s not try to jump on that,’ because if Colby (Covington is) out and I’m willing to fight you, we could fight in June, we could fight in July. I’m ready to go. Why aren’t you guys willing to step up that quick?”

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Josh Emmett defeats Calvin Kattar at UFC Austin

Tonight’s UFC Austin event was headlined by a key featherweight contest between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. Kattar (23-6 MMA) had most recently competed in January of this year, earning a win against Giga Chikadze (14-3 MMA). Prior to that victory, ‘The Boston Finisher’ had suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Max Holloway.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: Daniel Cormier, Phil Hawes Get Heated After Hawes Defeats Winn

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier and middleweight Phil Hawes had a heated altercation in the Octagon following Hawes’ win at UFC Austin. Hawes defeated one of Cormier’s protégés, Deron Winn, during the UFC Austin prelims. He put on arguably the best performance of his career, dismantling Winn on the feet before referee Herb Dean put a stop to the contest in Round 2.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicente Luque
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Brendan Schaub
Person
Belal Muhammad
Person
Demian Maia
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White says UFC won't book Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon again: 'This thing is getting like Tony and Khabib'

AUSTIN, Texas – Fans itching to see Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon will likely be disappointed. The highly-anticipated bout between the two lightweight veterans won’t get a third booking after multiple fight-day cancellations. Cerrone (36-16 MMA, 23-13 UFC) and Lauzon (28-15 MMA, 15-12 UFC) were scheduled to compete Saturday in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 37. However, Lauzon was forced to withdraw from the bout as his left knee locked up on him after official weigh-ins, rendering him unable to walk.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Pic: Jiri Prochazka shaves war hair following UFC 275 title win

Jiri Prochazka will be known for winning the undisputed UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 275 earlier this month, but there was a time when most fight fans knew him as the up-and-coming contender with wild hair. Prochazka, who submitted Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 to claim the 205-pound crown...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Roundtable: Where does Zabit Magomedsharipov rank among MMA’s greatest what-ifs?

As much as most MMA fans love a good debate, there’s one question that’s typically more haunting than stimulating: What could have been?. It’s a question that has to be asked in the wake of Zabit Magomedsharipov announcing his retirement last week as he laid down his gloves with a perfect 6-0 UFC record and all the makings of a can’t-miss featherweight contender. At 31, there were plenty of big fights ahead for Magomedsharipov. How close was he to a title fight? Could he have won it all? Been a dominant champion?
UFC
Boxing Scene

Luis Ortiz Motivated: I'm Ready To Knock Andy Ruiz's Head Off

Sweat pours down the face of heavyweight Luis Ortiz. He wraps up his training session at Tropical Park and without much rest sets out to answer questions about the subject everyone wants to know about: his potential fight against former world champion Andy Ruiz - which some expect to take place sometime in the summer, probably August.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma#Ufc 273#Jiu Jitsu
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC Austin last night

Last night (Sat., June 18, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) traveled to Moody Center in Austin, Texas. UFC Austin provided the scraps! From the first “Prelim” bout all the way up to the main event, fistfights and violence were the theme of the night. Frequent finishes made the 13-fight card move quickly, and all in all, it was one of the best “Fight Night” cards of the year.
AUSTIN, TX
ESPN

UFC fight between lightweights Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon canceled again

The fight between a pair of UFC lightweight luminaries seems to be cursed. For the second time, Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon has been canceled the day of the planned bout,. Lauzon had to withdraw because of a non-weight-cut-related medical issue, the promotion said. The contest was scheduled as the UFC Austin co-main event Saturday night.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: Robeisy Ramirez flattens Abraham Nova to score upset knockout

Robeisy Ramirez made sure Abraham Nova wasn’t leaving New York with his undefeated record intact. The two-time Olympic gold medalist handed Nova (21-1, 15 KOs) his first professional loss in brutal fashion on Saturday with a right hand down the pipe that sent Nova crashing to the canvas. Nova couldn’t recover and the bout was officially stopped at the 2:20 mark of Round 5.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Opening Bell: Forbidden Door sneak peeks on Dynamite, Asuka vs. Becky on Raw

Welcome to the Opening Bell, where we round up what’s been announced for WWE (Raw and SmackDown) and AEW (Dynamite and Rampage) programming for the week ahead. WWE Raw preview – Monday, June 20, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska Money in the Bank qualifiers are always important, but one this Monday will be particularly personal. Asuka and Becky Lynch will clash again, with only the winner going on to vie for the briefcase on July 2. Will this finally be the start of Becky’s big comeback, or will the Empress of Tomorrow prove to be a thorn in her side again? Also, Elias...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 PFL 4 video: Big underdog Delan Monte cashes with 92-second TKO of 2019 champ Emiliano Sordi

Delan Monte was a 4-to-1 underdog, according to the 2022 PFL 4 broadcast – but he certainly didn’t fight like one. Though he brought his judo background into the cage with him, Monte (9-2) utilized his boxing to quickly dismantle 2019 PFL light heavyweight champion Emiliano Sordi (23-11-1) en route to a TKO stoppage at 1:32 of Round 1.
ATLANTA, GA
MMA Fighting

Sean O’Malley believes Charles Oliveira would be a problem for Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘Maybe that’s why Khabib stepped away’

Sean O’Malley sees Charles Oliveira as the one man that could challenge a former UFC champion widely regarded as the best ever at 155 pounds. Discussing Oliveira in an interview with Canal Encarada, O’Malley was asked what he thought about Oliveira’s chances against Khabib Nurmagomedov should the former lightweight king decide to come out of retirement. Oliveira — No. 1 in his division in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — is the most recent UFC lightweight champion, but doesn’t currently hold that status in an official capacity. He was stripped of his UFC title ahead of his recent UFC 274 main event win over Justin Gaethje after he missed weight for the scheduled defense.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy