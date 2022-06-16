ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 PFL 4 weigh-in results: Newly shaved Jeremy Stephens on mark, but on-scale methods raise questions

Jeremy Stephens was last to the scale for Thursday’s 2022 PFL 4 weigh-ins and it appears he had a rough weight cut.

All fighters competing on Friday’s PFL 4 card at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta made weight – including Stephens, who needed a towel. Sporting a freshly shaved head and face after appearing at media day with his typical beard and hair, it looks as though Stephens wasn’t fully stepping on the scale, which could have assisted him when he weighed in at 156 pounds for his fight against Myles Price.

Stephens spent more than seven years competing as a featherweight in the UFC and eventually moved back up to lightweight in 2021. In his PFL debut in April, he was outlasted by Clay Collard in a barnburner and will look to rebound when he meets Price.

The full PFL 4 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Clay Collard (155.2) vs. Alex Martinez (155.8)
  • Antonio Carlos Junior (205.8) vs. Bruce Souto (205.2)
  • Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.8) vs. Raush Manfio (155.8)
  • Myles Price (155.2) vs. Jeremy Stephens (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Omari Akhmedov (203.2) vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis (204)
  • Marcin Held (155.6) vs. Natan Schulte (156)
  • Delan Monte (205.6) vs. Emiliano Sordi (204.8)
  • Viktor Pesta (205.8) vs. Rob Wilkinson (206)
  • Marthin Hamlet (205.6) vs. Josh Silveira (205.6)
  • *Jake Childers (155) vs. Nate Jennerman (155)

The following fighters weighed in as alternates:

  • Cory Hendricks (205.6)
  • *Childers replaced Bruno Miranda

