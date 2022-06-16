1 In Custody After Mustangs Stolen From Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant

(CBS DETROIT) – One person has been arrested after four to five Ford Mustangs were stolen from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant early Thursday morning.

At about 3:20 a.m. Michigan State Police were notified about that the Mustangs were stolen from the plant.

Police officers in Woodhaven spotted the suspects attempting to pump gas into the vehicles, but when they saw the officers they fled the area.

Woodhaven police did not pursue, but state troopers set up on northbound I-75 at Schaefer and observed the Mustangs speed by them. They attempted to stop the vehicles, but they fled.

According to officials, troopers singled out one 2022 Shelby GT500 until the vehicle ran out of gas on westbound I-96 near MLK, where the suspect drove the Shelby onto the grass embankment. A trooper blocked the vehicle from rolling back onto the freeway, which caused minor damage to the patrol car.

The driver of the Shelby was taken into custody and lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.

A tow truck driver reported an Orange Shelby GT500 abandoned on northbound I-75 near Livernois and Detroit police located a third Red Shelby GT500 abandoned on Warren near 30th Street.

Both vehicles had run out of gas.

The three vehicles were towed and preserved for evidence.

Police continue to investigate the situation.

