ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sac City, IA

Margene Ballard

Anthem Independent
Anthem Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgqWZ_0gCx9w2C00

Margene, 87, died May 27, 2022, at Abrazo Arrowhead Hospital.  Margene was born July 10, 1934, in Sac City, IA to Orrie and Emma Schnell.
Margene was born legally blind and overcame many obstacles throughout her life.  She attended Newell High School and, despite her handicap, graduated as Salutatorian of her Senior class.  Following high school, she attended Morningside College in Sioux City, IA and taught Art and Math in Des Moines, IA schools for 20 years.
Margene married Martin Ballard on April 3, 1971. They lived in Des Moines until 1978 when Margene’s eyesight became worse and she was unable to teach.
Martin and Margene moved to Prescott Valley, AZ where they invested in real estate and built/sold houses.  They established a Center for the Blind in Prescott, AZ.  Margene volunteered there and taught ceramics and weaving until the couple retired to Sun City in 1998. Margene was very active and exercised two hours every day.  She also volunteered at their church.
In 2012, the couple moved to Amethyst Gardens Senior Living (now Garden Ridge) due to Martin’s health.  A few years later, Margene became an Ambassador by welcoming new residents to the community and helped teach exercise classes when needed.  Margene started wearing a flower/decoration in her hair so people would recognize her.  This became her trademark.  Margene also loved painting and making all types of arts and crafts projects. She displayed her artwork at the “Ballard Art Gallery” in the hallway outside their apartment.
Margene was preceded in death by her parents, husband Martin in 2015; brothers, twins Harold and Howard, Gordon and Ronley Schnell; sister Kathryn Yeakle, sisters-in law, Marilyn Schnell and Marlene Schnell; and daughter-in-law Alice Ballard. She is survived by 2 stepsons, Greg Ballard of Warsaw, MO and Guy Ballard of Saugatuck, MI; granddaughter, Stephanie Ballard of Blue Springs, MO; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Sac City, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Ballard
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Anthem Independent

Anthem Independent

Anthem, Phoenix, AZ
155
Followers
1K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the Anthem development in Arizona as well as portions of north Phoenix, focusing on the local people, places and neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/anthem-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy