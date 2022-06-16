ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash Thursday

By KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WpR2b_0gCx9Qz400 A power pole in Northeast Portland was taken out in the early morning June 16 crash.

A driver died from his injuries at a local hospital after a crash that took out the bottom half of a power pole in Northeast Portland early Thursday, June 16.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3HdE_0gCx9Qz400 Officers responded to a report of a crash just after 6 a.m. on Northeast Columbia Boulevard near the Colwood Golf Center. When they arrived, officer found an SUV that had veered off the road and slammed into a power pole and an unoccupied car.

Police said the male driver was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The Portland Police Bureau's Major Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation. Columbia Boulevard was closed between Northeast Alderwood Road and 82nd Avenue for several hours.

Police asked anyone with information to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 22-160577.

KOIN News 6 is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

#Portland Police Bureau#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Major Crash Team#Koin News#The Portland Tribune
