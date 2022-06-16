ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florio: 'I don't think Deshaun Watson will ever clear his name'

By Jasper Jones
 4 days ago

As a majority of NFL teams inch closer and closer to the start of training camp, the league has yet to discipline Deshaun Watson for his sexual assault cases that include 26 active civil lawsuits coming from different women.

To make things even worse, a recent report from the New York Times claims Watson saw over 66 different massage therapists during a 17-month period in Houston.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio made an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show Wednesday to discuss the latest on the Watson case. During their conversation, Florio believes that whatever the outcome is from the league disciplining Watson, he doesn't think the Pro Bowl QB will ever be able to repair his image--unlike Ben Rothelisburger who found himself in a somewhat similar situation in 2012.

"I think the Browns went into this with a very simple plan, were going to take some short-term hits, PR, we're not going to have him available for some period of time, long term, we have our franchise quarterback in the next ten years. At some point, this is going to be no different than it was for Ben Rothlesburger."

"Within a year or two it was completely forgotten like it had never even happened. By the time he retires, you an ass if you mention it. That's how deeply it faded into the rear view mirror. Well that's not happening [for Watson] it's getting worse not better. I don't think he's name is ever getting cleared even if he goes 26 for 26."

Florio also dispelled the narrative that Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the plaintiffs in the Watson case is using the allegations as a way to benefit himself and his clients financially.

"They want to accuse Tony Buzbee of being the pied piper, the ringleader who's pulling together a bunch of meritless if not frivolous claims and holding it together for his own personal fame and notoriety and a big payday."

"But here's the practical reality, last October-November timeframe when the Dolphins were going to trade for Watson. They offered each of these 22 plaintiffs at the time $100,000, 18 of them said yes, I'll take it, four held out, Watson said it's all or nothing. If this really is Tony Buzbee, charlatan, holding together 24 and counting frivolous lawsuits, how is there not any evidence being developed of these folks being indignant, impatient? You don't have any of that."

There is still a lot in the air regarding Watson's status but the QB spoke with reporters on Tuesday but confused folks more so than clearing things up.

"I do understand that I do have regrets as far as the impact that [it's had] on the community and people outside of just myself," Watson said. "And that includes my family. That includes this organization. That includes my teammates in this locker room that have to answer these questions. That includes the fan base of the Cleveland Browns. That includes males, females, and everyone across, the world. That's one thing I do regret is the impact that it's triggered on so many people. It's tough to have to deal with."

The NFL has been investigating Watson’s alleged conduct that took place in Houston prior to joining the Browns and despite winning the cases in criminal court, the league is deciding whether or not to discipline him for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

