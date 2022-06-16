Laying down on the job

The annual Montana - North Dakota All-Star football game will be played in Dickinson, N.D. , June 21. Players from the Glendive area selected to play in the game are as follows:. Nick Morasko, Glendive –– Class A All-Conference linebacker and offensive tackle for the Red Devils in 1996....
Willis “Willie” L. Schmidt, age 89 of Glendive, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home in Glendive. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 starting at 11 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church in Glendive with Pastor Avis Anderson officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Dawson Memorial Cemetery in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The fourth annual Celebrate Glendive will have downtown rocking this coming Friday, June 24, from 5-10 p.m. along Merrill Avenue. “Last year’s Celebrate Glendive was our biggest and best yet, and we estimated over 1,000 people were downtown at its busiest point,” said Dawson County Economic Development Council Executive Director Jason Stuart, the event organizer. “We hope as many or more folks will plan to come out this year for what’s sure to be another great evening of fun and community fellowship that the whole family can enjoy.”
On June 21, 2022 at 5:30 p.m., the Dawson County Commissioners will meet in the Dawson County Courthouse Community. For more information, contact Joe Sharbono at (406) 377-3562. On June 22, 2022 at 5:30 p.m., the Glendive Public Library board will meet in the Montana Room of the library. For...
“They’re here for us. We should be there for them.”. Those are the words from a memorial honoring U.S. marines that was found by Sheila Hartl, which made her think of her own husband, Bill Hartl. Bill is a veteran from the Vietnam War and was among those honored on May 21, Armed Forces Day, at a ceremony in Glendive.
10 a.m. – Our Savior Lutheran Church services followed by Bible Study. 5 p.m. – Our Savior Lutheran Church evening services. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Food Bank, 112 W. Benham St. (follow COVID-19 protocol posted on door) 1-5 p.m. – Family Planning, Dawson County Health Dept.
