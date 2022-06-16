Laying down on the job

The fourth annual Celebrate Glendive will have downtown rocking this coming Friday, June 24, from 5-10 p.m. along Merrill Avenue. “Last year’s Celebrate Glendive was our biggest and best yet, and we estimated over 1,000 people were downtown at its busiest point,” said Dawson County Economic Development Council Executive Director Jason Stuart, the event organizer. “We hope as many or more folks will plan to come out this year for what’s sure to be another great evening of fun and community fellowship that the whole family can enjoy.”

GLENDIVE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO