SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Aleena Bononcini of McCollum High School. Aleena is a four-year member of the varsity softball team. Aleena is the Senior Class Treasurer and a member of the National Honor Society and the Health Occupations of America. She’s been named Academic All-District three times and Second-Team All-District two years in a row. She also performs community service by collecting clothing and donating them to shelters. She maintains a 3.9 GPA and is ranked in the top 10 percent of her class. Aleena plans to attend Texas A&M University-San Antonio where she will major in Early Childhood Education.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO