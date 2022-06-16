ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Meet Wanda and Abraham from Silly Safaris!

By Abby Peavey
Fox 59
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Amazon John from Silly Safaris joins Jillian and Ryan in...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Lyrical Lightning: artists known by one name

INDIANAPOLIS — Today’s theme of Lyrical Lightning is artists known by on name. Play along at home!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New Pittsburgh Courier

Children’s Museum apologizes for Juneteenth salad

Jackson Moon has been visiting the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis regularly since 2019 with their three children. They always eat from the cafeteria, Moon said. On a recent visit, Moon said they noticed a watermelon salad and wanted to try it but decided to wait until next time. When they returned June 3, they said they were shocked to see a “Juneteenth Watermelon Salad” and immediately posted a picture to social media.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Elderflower Design creates stunning backdrops

INDIANAPOLIS — Gwen Knabe-Crooks the Owner and Lead Designer of Elderflower Design joined us in the studio today along with a stunning backdrop! Elderflower Design has a wide range of event designs and rental offerings. Elderflower Design takes the stress out of replicating your vision with their custom curated designs and rentals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Pets & Animals
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Maintaining a cool home

INDIANAPOLIS — We know that more hot weather is coming and we are crossing our fingers in the hope our air conditioners can keep up. On 13Sunrise, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some steps to maintain the HVAC system and keep the cool air flowing even during record heat.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Hoosiers celebrate freedom with Juneteenth weekend festivals

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday is Juneteenth. It commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S after the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free more than 150 years ago. Juneteenth weekend is all about celebrating freedom for all Americans. While some people may still be learning about this federal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

The Anderson concert featuring Yacht Rock!

INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan and Sarah Scharbrough McLaughlin perform “Kiss On My List” ahead of their concert alongside the Anderson Symphony Orchestra. The concert, taking place on Sunday, June 25th at 6 p.m. will feature Yacht Rock. McLaughlin Rick Sowers the Music Director and Conductor of the Anderson Symphony Orchestra shares what inspired him to host a concert with the unique theme.
ANDERSON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Current Publishing

Westfield teen launches lawn care business

Jonah Papacek started his own lawn care business after several years of cutting his family’s grass and observing professional lawn care. The 13-year-old Westfield resident launched Jonah’s Lawn Service in 2021 and brought in about $2,000 in profits. At the end of this season, he expects his profits to be around $4,000 or $5,000.
WESTFIELD, IN
streetfoodblog.com

A information to consuming on Bloomington’s Fourth Road

Fourth Road accommodates an array of worldwide eating places, serving unbelievable, genuine meals beloved by college students, townies and guests alike. Learn this information to begin in your culinary journey. Anatolia presents scrumptious dishes of Turkish and Mediterranean delicacies. Order a few of the native favorites like the meat doner...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County hosts Senior Summit

NOBLESVILLE – Navigating aging can be a difficult task, not only for seniors but also the people caring for them. The Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County is hosting a Senior Summit featuring two dozen local organizations ready to share information on how to take care of an aging loved one. The event will take place on Wednesday, June 29th at The Mill Church of Nazarene in Noblesville.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Studio#Safaris#Amazon
Fox 59

What to expect at this year’s Marion County Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s fair season so Jeremiah Tevebaugh the Executive Director of the Marion County Fair stopped by to share what fairgoers can expect at this summer’s fair. He was joined by the 2021 Queen, Hannah Oelschlager and the 2021 Princess Sammie Baker. The Marion County Fair opens Friday, June 24th and goes until Sunday, 3rd. This year’s fair will feature roller coasters, axe throwing, a petting zoo, zombie paint ball and more!
MARION COUNTY, IN
wtlcfm.com

Urban One VP Deon Levingston talks about purchase of Emmis radio stations

Urban One Regional Vice President and General Manager Deon Levingston talks about the announcement that Urban One is purchasing the by Emmis Communications’ Indianapolis Radio Stations. The deal includes soft AC “B107.5” WYXB, country “Hank 97.1” WLHK, news/talk “93 WIBC” (93.1) and the city-licensed translators W228CX at 93.5 and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IN Focus Podcast: Panelists on Jan. 6th hearing, Mitch Daniels, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the Jan. 6th Committee’s hearing into Mike Pence’s role that day?. In the video above, Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Dr. Laura Wilson, Mike Murphy, and Abdul-Hakim Shabazz discuss all the updates from Capitol Hill. They also discuss former Indiana Governor and Purdue President Mitch Daniels future political plans.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Pets
Fox 59

Relief is underway, humidity lowers behind first of two fronts

Several locations endured their fourth day of heat indices of 100-degrees or higher, relief is slowly underway. It was still sticky Thursday afternoon especially where dew points “pool” and spike just before a wind shifting front passed. The heat index had jumped and exceeded 100-degrees in many locations for the 4th straight day. Indianapolis “only” peaked at 99° for the second straight day while south, Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville hit triple digit heat indices. The heat advisories will no longer be required as cooling is forecast behind not one but two passing cold fronts. The first front honestly is more of a dry line, behind this front the dew point, the real measure of moisture, is lowering. Late Thursday the air was drier but dry air heats better than moist so therefore the temps north were in the mid 90s late day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy