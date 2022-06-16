ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IA

Akron-Westfield Baseball Prepares for 1,000th Game in Program History

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday night will be a historic night at Sargent Field in Akron. The Akron-Westfield baseball program will play in their 1,000th game since merging Akron and Westfield together in 1981-82. That’s 17-year head coach Gordon Johnson. He says many former players and coaches from all over will be in...

klem1410.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLEM

Remsen St. Mary’s Wins 2022 Spalding Baseball Tournament

The 2022 Spalding Catholic Baseball Tournament culminated on Saturday night with the title game featuring some of the best that 1A baseball has to offer in Kingsley-Pierson and Remsen St. Mary’s. Both teams came in to the game riding hot streaks with Remsen St. Mary’s continuing their hot streak with a 6-2 victory over the Panthers.
REMSEN, IA
KLEM

James “Jim” Harvey

James ‘Jim’ Harvey, 79 of Akron, Iowa, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Akron. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will begin at 4:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron.
AKRON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, IA
Westfield, IA
Sports
City
Hinton, IA
City
Akron, IA
Akron, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Remsen, IA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron celebrates Juneteenth with annual festival

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron community came together Sunday for the 24th Annual Akron Juneteenth Festival. The festival kicked off at noon with the West Akron Parade. The event continues at the Stoner/Hawkins Park from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food, a Black business market, the Gerald R. Carter Teen Talent […]
KLEM

Monday News, June 20

For the third consecutive day, there’s an advisory in effect for high heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory covers the western third of Iowa, and the eastern half of Nebraska and South Dakota. Heat index values up to 107 expected. The overnight heat index above 75 degrees possible. The advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. The high temperature today in Le Mars is forecast at 98 degrees, with a heat index of 105. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
IOWA STATE
WFMJ.com

Truck demolishes front of Southington home on Route 422

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a truck careened into a house not far from their post in Southington. The truck went off Route 422 just after 9:30 a.m. Friday, running into a home just off the eastbound lane just west of Anderson Anthony Road NW. The pickup...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball History#Th Game#Westerner#Trinity Christian
KLEM

Marjorie Arnold Jividen

Marjorie Arnold Jividen, 97, of Sioux City, Iowa, formerly of Merrill, Iowa, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Whispering Creek Retirement Community in Sioux City. Celebration of Life Service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Pastor Lisa Millen from the Merrill United Methodist Church in Merrill, Iowa will officiate. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Merrill. Visitation with the family present will be from 2:00 p.m. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars.
MERRILL, IA
KLEM

Betty L. Taylor

Betty L. Taylor, 92, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars. Private services will take place with burial at Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic, Iowa. The Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting her family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mauerjohnsonfh.com .
LE MARS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
huroninsider.com

Man pleads guilty to Cedar Point Sports Center shooting

SANDUSKY – The coach who is accused of shooting one of his players’ fathers pleaded guilty to three felonies Wednesday in Erie County Common Pleas Court. Mario Lacy, of Euclid, plead guilty to felonious assault, inducing panic, and having weapons under disability. As a result of him pleading guilty to the three charges, a number of other charges, including attempted murder, were dismissed.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Photographer captures deer swimming in Ohio lake to cool off on hot day

CLEVELAND — Like us, animals are looking for ways to cool off during the heat wave this week, too. Photographer Gabe Leidy with Gabe Leidy Photography captured a deer swimming in the lake at Edgewater Beach in Cleveland on Wednesday. Cleveland reached a high of 97 degrees Wednesday, so the deer took a plunge to get some much-needed relief from the heat.
KLEM

Saturday News, June 18

Today is the biggest day of Ice Cream Days in Le Mars. Dozens of activities are planned for today in and around the Olson Cultural Events Center. Here’s a rundown with Shannon Rodenberg. HEAT ADVISORY. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for the area from 1 pm today...
LE MARS, IA
Isla Chiu

5 Steakhouses in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes and you reside in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these steakhouses. If you want a steakhouse with a more casual atmosphere, Harry's is a great choice. You can't go wrong with their 14-ounce strip steak, which is their most popular option. The T-bone steak and ribeye are also tasty. If you don't eat red meat, the rotisserie chicken is delicious. As for sides, customers love the scalloped & au gratin potatoes and the restaurant's signature dinner rolls with cinnamon butter.
CLEVELAND, OH
KLEM

Randall “Randy” Grasz

Randall ‘Randy’ Grasz, 71, of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Reverend Tim Geitz from Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars will officiate. Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hinton, Iowa. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
thewinebuzz.com

Fine Dining at Ohio’s Destination Wineries

Many Ohio wineries offer casual culinary fare; some operate full-scale restaurants and offer fine dining experiences. I visited six Ohio wineries, personally vetted their dining and tasting rooms, and enjoyed every delicious minute!. Crosswinds Grille in Geneva-on-the-Lake is part of a resort that comprises the restaurant, the Lakehouse Inn, a...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy