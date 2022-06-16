ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Juror in Johnny Depp Trial Says Amber Heard’s Testimony ‘Didn’t Add Up’, Jury Believed She Was ‘the Aggressor’

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RcNd6_0gCwouCb00

Click here to read the full article.

A juror from the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial spoke for the first time about the jury’s decision to side with Depp in an interview Thursday with Good Morning America .

The male juror — GMA did not reveal his name or juror number, per request — said that verdict ultimately swayed in Depp’s favor because “a lot of Amber’s story didn’t add up.”

“It didn’t come across as believable,” the juror said. “It seemed like she was able to flip the switch on her emotions. She would answer one question, and she would be crying, and two seconds later, she would turn ice cold. It didn’t seem natural.”

The juror added that some members of the trial’s seven-person jury used the word “crocodile tears” amongst each other to describe Heard’s testimony.

Depp prevailed on all three claims in his civil suit and was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages, plus punitive damages of $5 million. The actress won one of three claims in the countersuit against her former husband and was awarded $2 million.

As the juror told GMA , the jury thought Heard’s defense ultimately did not prove that Depp was physically abusive toward the actress; on the contrary, the jury found that Heard was actually the “aggressor” in the relationship.

“They had their husband-wife arguments. They were both yelling at each other,” the juror said. “I don’t think that makes either of them right or wrong. That’s what you do when you get into an argument, I guess. But to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn’t enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying.”

Other missteps from Heard’s defense, according to the juror, included testimony regarding the $7 million from the actors’ divorce agreement that Heard pledged (but largely didn’t donate) to charity. “The fact is, she didn’t give much of it away at all,” the juror said. “It was disingenuous.”

The jury also questioned why — if Heard was in an abusive relationship — she would gift Depp a large knife. “If you have a battered wife or spouse situation, why would you buy the other person, the ‘aggressor,’ a knife,” the juror said.

Over the televised, six-week trial, both Heard and Depp’s legal teams marched a parade of friends, employees, and family members to the stand; the jury admitted that all that witness testimony didn’t factor into deliberations.

In the aftermath of the verdict, Heard’s lawyers blamed the onslaught of social media vitriol aimed at the actress for, in part, swaying the jury’s decision. However, the juror denied that claim, saying that three of the seven jurors didn’t even have a Twitter account.

“That’s not true. Social media did not impact us,” the juror said. “We followed the evidence. We didn’t take into account anything outside [the courtroom]. We only looked at the evidence.”

In her first interview since the trial earlier this week, Heard said, “This is the most humiliating and horrible thing I’ve ever been through. I have never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human.” She added that the jury’s decision to side with Depp was “surreal and difficult”

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 8

max
2d ago

The lack of self awareness Amber heard exhibited is unfortunately, very typical of white millennial women

Reply(1)
6
Deplorable Me
2d ago

she tried to bury him using the momentum from Me To. Justice was served. Stop the man bashing, get a life.

Reply
4
Related
Rolling Stone

As Grieving Parkland Families Waited for Trump, He Ranted About How to ‘Stick It to the Mexicans’

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump posted about the need for “real solutions and real leadership” on Wednesday in response to the school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and he’ll likely make a similar call on Friday, when he travels to Houston to address the National Rifle Association. But when there was another mass shooting at a school during his presidency, he offered no new solutions and, according to a person present, was mentally absent at a critical moment for addressing the gun violence crisis. As Trump’s team was preparing him in late 2018 to meet with the...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie’

Click here to read the full article. To say we’re ready for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is an understatement. Margot Robbie looks gorgeous as the film’s protagonist, and Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women were Oscar-nominated masterpieces. But on Wednesday, Warner Brothers released the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken. And it’s giving full camp, full cringe. We’re not sure how Mattel is going to feel about this. With his platinum locks, light-wash denim vest, and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear peeking over his low-rise jeans, we’re already lining up therapy appointments for the nightmares this is sure to give us. La La Land homeboy looks like one of those...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Mini R. Kelly Situation’: Mom Claims Ezra Miller Physically Assaulted Her, Brainwashed 18-Year-Old

Click here to read the full article. The parents of Gibson Iron Eyes — a Standing Rock activist who Ezra Miller met when Gibson was 12 — are seeking a protective order on behalf of the now-18-year-old, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone. Gibson’s parents claim their child is facing mental health struggles, is being groomed and controlled by Miller, and that the actor gave them a high dose of LSD earlier this year. In documents filed at the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court on Tuesday, Gibson’s parents — Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle — filed a petition...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
OK! Magazine

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Trial

Elon Musk finally shared his opinion on the bombshell defamation case everyone is talking about — and he's wishing both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp the best no matter the outcome.Shortly after filing for divorce from Depp in 2016, Heard had an on-off relationship with the tech mogul over the next few years. His name came up multiple times throughout the trial, from discussing the seriousness of their relationship to addressing the rumors they had been in a legal battle over frozen embryos.Although Musk had previously been tightlipped on the sometimes scandalous court proceedings, he offered well wishes to the...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#The Juror#Gma
The Independent

Johnny Depp may drop $8m damages claim against Amber Heard if she stops appeal, lawyers reveal

Johnny Depp’s lawyers have floated a deal with Amber Heard which could spare her from paying millions she owes her ex-husband in damages. In their first TV interviews since the bombshell trial concluded, Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez said discussions were ongoing over the verdict and the $8.35m the Fairfax court has ordered Ms Heard to pay. In the first of two morning interviews, Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos asked if Mr Depp would forego the damages if Ms Heard dropped her appeal. Attorney Ben Chew said the case was ‘never about money’ for Mr Depp.“You have said...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Benzinga

Here's What Johnny Depp Will Do After Court Case (And It's Not Star In A Movie)

Actor Johnny Depp might be turning away from movies temporarily after winning his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Here’s what Depp has planned. What Happened: Depp was awarded $15 million in a defamation lawsuit against Heard last week. Although California state law caps punitive damages at $350,000, which leaves Depp with a $10.35 million award.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Lily-Rose Depp Smiles Brightly On Date Night With BF After Dad Johnny Depp’s Trial Win

Lily-Rose Depp, 23, gazed lovingly at her boyfriend Yassine Stein while the pair were on a date in West Hollywood on Wednesday, June 1. The pair were seen outside of The Sunset Tower, where they were having a romantic dinner together, and Lily-Rose, whose dad is Johnny Depp, looked like she was having a great time while she was having a chat with her beau as they held hands on the patio.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
TMZ.com

Amber Heard Spotted for the First Time Since Johnny Depp Verdict

Amber Heard's emerged for the first time since being on the losing end of the Johnny Depp defamation trial ... trading a private jet for a chauffeured car. The actress popped up Friday at an airfield in Washington, D.C. -- where she climbed down the stairs of her private plane and was ushered into a waiting luxury SUV. Amber's traveling party is at least four deep ... including her sister, Whitney Henriquez.
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy