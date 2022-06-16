Stepfather of DeUndreá S. Holloway Jr.

EDWARDSVILLE - A Madison man is facing several weapons-related felony charges after a June 10 incident in Glen Carbon.
Roger L. Tipton, 57, of Madison, was charged June 16 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon (second subsequent offense, both Class 2 felonies; and driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony.
EDWARDSVILLE - A number of methamphetamine-related cases were filed Thursday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.
Mark T. Bull, 37, of East Alton, was charged June 16 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class X felony.
“Luh Half” Pearson, 25, have been indicted on federal charges accusing them of operating a fentanyl distribution network in the region. In April, Lindsey, Pearson, and five others were initially indicted. Seven other defendants, including Edward “Edot” Hopkins, 20, were included in a replacement indictment on Wednesday, June 9, 2022.
ST. LOUIS – On Saturday, June 18, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged two men, 37-year-old Terrell Cooks and 43-year-old Seneca Mahan, both of St. Louis, Missouri, for their association to the house explosion that killed 4 people. Cooks has been charged for three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of Endangering the […]
A fundraiser to help assist with final expenses has been created by the family of an Alton murder victim. 22-year-old Liese Dodd and her unborn child were brutally murdered at her home in the Milton area last Thursday. A GoFundMe page has raised more than a third of that so far.
ALTON — Alton firefighter responded a report of a large explosion and fire in a wooded area early Sunday. Authorities said Alton Police arrived near the corner of Clawson and Amelia streets at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, just before firefighters. The blast appeared to have happened in a suspected homeless encampment.
ST. LOUIS — A 31-year-old woman died after being shot in the chest Saturday night. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Brittney Young was shot at about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Cochran Place in St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood. Officers responded to a call for...
CLAYTON — A St. Louis woman was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms plus 90 more years in prison in the February 2018 stabbing deaths of a man and his toddler son. Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker sentenced Onyai Turner, 25, in the deaths of Malcom Mathis II and...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Numerous victims were robbed at gunpoint near Chambers Park Thursday. The incident happened at 11 p.m. at the intersection of Compton Ave. and School St. Reports say two men in a silver-colored Pontiac approached seven victims with guns and ordered them to get on the ground.
Two people have been arrested following a traffic stop in Springfield earlier this week. Officers with the SPD Street Crimes and Pro-Active Crime units stopped the vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of New Street. Police did not immediately explain what led them to target that vehicle, but a search revealed a nine-millimeter pistol and 11 grams of suspected fentanyl.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four people died after an explosion in a North County neighborhood early Friday morning. All four who died are 21 or under. St. Louis County Police identified the victims as 17-year-old Christopher Jones, 21-year-old William Jones, 16-year-old Travell Eason and 18-year-old Damario Cooks. The death...
ALTON, Ill. — A man was arrested after decapitating his ex-girlfriend and dumping her head in a dumpster, investigators said. Earlier this month, Liese Dodd's mother went to visit her daughter's new home in Alton, Illinois, just north of St. Louis, Missouri. Police said her mother was concerned because she hadn't heard from Dodd. When she arrived at the home, investigators said she discovered her 22-year-old daughter's decapitated body.
