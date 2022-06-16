ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Things to Do: June 17-19

By Jack McGann
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply. Garfield Park’s 1865 coalition aims to bring together the community through 1865 Fest. Celebrate Juneteenth over three days of cultural activities, art and entertainment....

WGN News

Headed to Ribfest? 5 things to know before you go

WHEATON, Ill. — After a two-year absence, Ribfest returns for its 33rd run with four days of music, carnival games and rides, and, of course, ribs. 1. New dates and a new location In addition to pulling back from the 4th of July and becoming a Father’s Day weekend event, the festival has moved to […]
WHEATON, IL
mommypoppins.com

Chicago Hotels and Fitness Centers with Pool Passes

If you’re looking for the amenities of a hotel pool without the hotel stay price tag, these Chicago hotels and fitness centers offer family swims and pool passes for a fraction of the cost. Many of the pools on this list are also indoors which makes them great options for rainy or cold days any time of the year. Some of these hotel pools also come with rooftop views making them a fun change from your neighborhood pool. You can enjoy a little staycation and hotel experience without the expensive hotel stay, long road trip or airport travel.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Jazzin' at the Shedd is back

CHICAGO - This week marks the kick-off for "Jazzin’ at the Shedd." The summer concert series, which happens every Wednesday at the Shedd Aquarium, is back in full swing after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Each week features a new live jazz band from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on...
CHICAGO, IL
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Chicago: 5 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

Chicago is a city of diverse neighborhoods, each with its own unique vibe and personality. It’s a city with so much to explore and discover, whether you’re just visiting for the first time or you’re a native Chicagoan who’s looking for some new places to check out. The best part about this city is that it has something for everyone!
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

They do: Love at first strike

Editor’s note: The Evanston RoundTable is pleased to present: “They Do.” This new column is a glimpse into the love stories and commitment celebrations of local readers and their relatives. A chance meeting in a grocery store check-out line, the dog park, an ashram, an Uber Eats delivery, a blind date, speed dating, Tinder, Match, Bumble….children, pets, blended families.
EVANSTON, IL
cwbchicago.com

Heading out to celebrate Pride? Be sure to secure your phone.

If you’re heading out to Pride Fest in Boystown this weekend or have plans to attend next weekend’s Chicago Pride Parade or Pride in the Park events, we have just two suggestions: have a great time and secure your phone. All three events have become popular hunting grounds...
CHICAGO, IL
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In Chicago, Illinois

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In Chicago, Illinois article serves as a helpful guide for those looking for the best Chicago Steakhouses. If your planning a trip to the Windy City or perhaps have lived there your entire life, our goal is to present some of the best Steakhouses you can find in the legendary city of Chicago. Home to the Bears, Cubs, White Sox, and of course the Bulls, the city of Chicago and its suburbs stand as one of the most famous cities and locations in the United States.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former liquor store set to bring clothes, coffee, and fresh new haircuts in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It is something that is sure to make you stop and stare; a new space for Black entrepreneurs is taking shape on the South Side of Chicago.Only on 2, Steven Graves spoke with the first owner opening shop. Nanette Tucker truly has a passion for reimagined fashion; making  plastic banners into mini briefcases; or her favorites, the reversable bucket hat.You can find it all at her boutique, Marie/Wesley, named after her mom and dad, located in Englewood, the home she works to beautify with her group Englewood Renaissance, bever fathoming a place for fashion in Englewood."I see...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

Summer Music Fests You Can Still Catch

Why you should go: Take a river taxi to or from the fest. Why you should go: The live music is programmed by the Empty Bottle. Why you should go: A beachfront music festival. Body & Soul, Ron Trent, Specter, Duane Powell, DJ Emanuel, Vick Lavender. Where: Oakwood Beach. Why...
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Exploring Glencoe, Winnetka, Wilmette, and Glenview

For a change of pace from the city of Chicago, head north to the suburbs of Glencoe, Winnetka, Wilmette and Glenview. They have a mix of theater, art galleries, boutiques, architectural treasures and great restaurants. Glencoe, IL. This historic village from 1869, became popular with residents of Chicago in the...
WILMETTE, IL
bhhschicago.com

10932 W Grand Avenue

This spacious home will be great for a family that enjoys having a HUGE YARD. It also has FOUR roomy BEDROOMS, THREE BATHROOMS, SEPARATE LIVING and DINING areas, as well as a very nicely sized kitchen. The circular driveway in the front along with the carport in the back of the house, provide a large area for parking and convenient access to the home. With an ALMOST HALF ACRE LOT that is mostly fenced, you will have all the yard you need to hang out with friends/family. The location is great! Public transportation is readily available in Grand Ave. Plus, you are one mile away from the supermarket and pharmacy, as well as walking distance from parks, restaurants, and other shops. Easy access to 294 and nine minutes away from O'Hare airport. Schedule your showing today!
