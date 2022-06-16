ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OP Racquet Sports looks at revenue and studies trends

By Editorial
baysideoc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Maximizing’ money stream tops committee’s wish list. The Ocean Pines Racquet Sports Committee met on June 9 and discussed ways to better record and maximize the revenue streaming into its amenities. “Membership numbers are doing really well,” said committee Chair Patti Stevens. “The committee discussed (attendance) numbers....

baysideoc.com

phillylacrosse.com

.@THEDUKESLC wins 3 youth championships at Beach Lax Festival in Ocean City, MD

The Duke’s Elite 2027 team went undefeated and won the championship last weekend at the Beach Lax Festival in Ocean City, MD. Keys to the championship were a stingy defense and strong goaltending, smart play from the attack, and a midfield that kept the pressure up on both sides of the ball. Coaches were Pat Lacon, Brian Delaney, and Jeb Brenfleck.
baysideoc.com

County offers to buy back EDUs for airport parcel

(June 16, 2022) Ocean City last week was given the county government’s permission to sell 12 equivalent dwelling units (EDUs) of sewer and water capacity that came with a property the resort purchased near the airport, even though the approval goes against county government protocol. Worcester County Chief Administrative...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Stunning Craftsman Home in Rehoboth

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants.Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
whatsupmag.com

The Gentleman’s Farm

Primary Structure Built: 1767 Sold For: $6,750,000 Original List Price: $7,965,000 Bedrooms: 6 Baths: 4 Full, 2 Half Living Space: 8,867 Sq. Ft. Taking its rightful place among the most historic homes on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, this incredible estate offers more than 7,000 square-feet of exquisite living in its main home and the convenience of a separate, 1,400-square-foot guest cottage.
OXFORD, MD
talbotspy.org

Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Finding a Real Yankee Doodle

Research done in the Sept. 1925 and Nov. 1926 issues of “Motor Boating” Magazine show pictures of this famous 38 foot Hydroplane racing boat. Yankee Doodle was designed by John L. Hacker, owned by H. Alex Johnson and was powered with 3,000 h. p.! She could go 100 miles per hour!! The “Motor Boating” Magazine articles were about the Yankee Doodle racing in races on Manhasset Bay Long Island Sound in 1925 and at the Corinthian Yacht Club of Washington D. C. In 1926! This photo location is unidentified. The photo is from the Talbot Historical Society’s H. Robins Hollyday Collection.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
oceancity.com

Thrasher’s® Announces the Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is Coming to the Pier

Ocean City, MD – The Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is hitting the coast and making a stop at Thrasher‘s® French Fries in Ocean City, MD on Saturday, June 25, from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. The 72–foot–long Big Idaho Potato Truck will be at the Inlet location for a taterly awesome time, hanging with Ocean City favorites such as Thrasher‘s® French Fries, Jolly Roger® at the Pier, and Ripley‘s Believe It or Not.
OCEAN CITY, MD
baysideoc.com

Worcester County adopts budget

FY23 will operate at $227 million after commissioners debate, vote and pass, 5-2 (June 16, 2022) The Worcester County Commissioners adopted the county government’s FY23 operating budget of $226.9 million last week, though the vote was not unanimous. The vote began with Commissioner Chip Bertino asking if the Board...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Anything worth having is worth waiting for

Despite the ongoing issues afflicting our Cape Region restaurants, a significant number have newly opened, remodeled or relocated. I’m gratified to see that many of them didn’t fall for the tempting (but false) “deadline” of Memorial Day. In previous years, it was unheard of for a restaurant to open in the off-season or, worse yet, after Memorial Day. “That’s the big day,” owners shouted breathlessly. Well, not so much any more.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

New EMS facility proposed to decrease response times in Ellendale

ELLENDALE, Del. – A brand-new, state of the art EMS facility could soon be a reality for the Town of Ellendale. The facility would feature three engine bays to house the Ellendale Fire Company’s ambulances, along with a storage area, office space, a lounge, and bunks where EMS employees and volunteers can sleep.
ELLENDALE, DE
worldnationnews.com

Dad, the kids play it cool at Dover Comic Con

DOVER – Father and son, father and daughters. Millsboro’s Jeremy Hall took his four kids to Saturday’s Dover Comic Con 2022 and was enjoying life over Father’s Day weekend. “I love my kids and it’s for them, but it’s also for me because it’s the time...
DOVER, DE
WTVR-TV

Researchers warn of threats to Bethany Beach Firefly

BETHANY BEACH, Del. — The twinkles of light that meander about on locations like Bethany Beach could be snuffed out permanently, state and federal researchers warn, if the rare firefly is not further protected. The diminutive but bright Bethany Beach Firefly measures only 9.0 to 10.75 millimeters long and...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Shipbuilding in Sussex was really big business

What do the Mispillion, Broadkill and Nanticoke rivers and Broad Creek have in common, except being waterways in Sussex County?. They were all sites of shipbuilding enterprises in the 19th century and early 20th century. Shipyards in Milton, Milford, Seaford, Laurel and Bethel were mainstays of the small towns’ economies,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

“It moves people to action:” Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival returns to downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- “It kind of shows you what the community can do when we put or minds to it,” Eastern Shore Juneteenth’s James Yamakawa said. Downtown Salisbury got a splash of red, black, and green Saturday afternoon as the 5th annual Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival made its return. “Considering the history of the downtown area, something this joyful happening here is a way of turning it on its head. We’re claiming it for joy and celebration,” Yamakawa said.
SALISBURY, MD
Daily Voice

Arbutus Baseball Player Jonah Baney Dies In Crash, Hearts Shatter

Hearts shattered across Baltimore County as hundreds of people mourned the sudden death of Jonah Baney, who died in a car crash, those who knew him said. Baney, 19, lived in Arbutus and graduated from Lansdowne High School in 2020. He was playing baseball for Community College of Baltimore County and had plans to play for Salisbury University next year, according to his obituary.
Katie Cherrix

Four Places to Eat Crabs in Ocean City, Maryland

Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
baysideoc.com

Worcester County grants cell tower code amendment

(June 16, 2022) The Worcester County Commissioners approved an amendment to the zoning code on June 7 that will restrict the placement of antennas to no less than 500 feet from a residential dwelling in agricultural districts, providing the Board of Zoning Appeals concurs. The previous wording of the code...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD

