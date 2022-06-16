ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, MD

Mural in honor of Rev. Tindley to be unveiled Saturday

By Editorial
baysideoc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months in the making, the painting of celebrated minister gospel composer Rev. Charles Tindley on the side of Bruder Hill in downtown Berlin is officially underway. Muralist Jay Coleman started the freestyle mural on Monday, just five days before it is scheduled to be unveiled on Saturday. “We’re...

baysideoc.com

Comments / 0

 

WMDT.com

“It moves people to action:” Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival returns to downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- “It kind of shows you what the community can do when we put or minds to it,” Eastern Shore Juneteenth’s James Yamakawa said. Downtown Salisbury got a splash of red, black, and green Saturday afternoon as the 5th annual Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival made its return. “Considering the history of the downtown area, something this joyful happening here is a way of turning it on its head. We’re claiming it for joy and celebration,” Yamakawa said.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Community Gathers in Salisbury to Honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md.- Members of the community gathered in Salisbury Sunday morning at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge to honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard. Donations were collected with proceeds to the Hilliard family. Organizers Scott Hamilton and Jeff Merritt say they worked all week to get the event ready for Sunday.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

It's art show season!

As I lay down my purchases to be checked out at Michael's, the young woman cashier asks, "Will using those more expensive tubes of paint make me an artist?" There are many more attributes than Level 4 paints that make one an artist. Yes, paints other than the Academy Level, Moulin d’Arches papier from France and sable brushes from the pelts of exotic rodents from Siberia do help.
LEWES, DE
oceancity.com

Photo Friday Contest Submissions for the Week of June 10-16 (Air Show!)

This week’s Photo Friday submissions were great, but we had to go with the photos of the Air Show as this week’s winners!. A beautiful early spring evening photo from our lastest visit to OC in April. Heading back this summer to enjoy the waves and fun. I would love to win this for the kids.
WMDT.com

‘Backing The Blue’ event honors life of fallen officer DFC Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md. – “And to have that wound from last year ripped wide open again, we’re still in shock,” President of FOP Lodge #111 Corp. Scott Hamilton said. To start healing that wound, wheels turned into Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #111 for the Backing The Blue event honoring Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard Sunday afternoon. “These events like this to support Glenn and his family are therapeutic and this is what we want to do. We want to be able to engage with our community and come together,” Hamilton said.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Stunning Craftsman Home in Rehoboth

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants.Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Berlin Town offices to close for DFC Hilliard funeral

BERLIN, Md. – Town of Berlin offices will be closed to the public on Tuesday, June 21st, so that Town personnel can attend funeral services for Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. We’re told limited staff will be available by phone or email, and no changes to trash or recycling...
BERLIN, MD
oceancity.com

Thrasher’s® Announces the Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is Coming to the Pier

Ocean City, MD – The Famous Idaho® Potato Tour is hitting the coast and making a stop at Thrasher‘s® French Fries in Ocean City, MD on Saturday, June 25, from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. The 72–foot–long Big Idaho Potato Truck will be at the Inlet location for a taterly awesome time, hanging with Ocean City favorites such as Thrasher‘s® French Fries, Jolly Roger® at the Pier, and Ripley‘s Believe It or Not.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Pittsville youth academy celebrating the life of DFC Hilliard with community event

PITTSVILLE, Md.- Forge Youth and Family Academy, a youth organization, is putting together an event to honor fallen Wicomico County Sheriff Deputy First Class Hilliard. The organization was going to put on an event celebrating 7 years of being open, but after the news of the loss of Deputy First Class Hilliard, FORGE wanted to open up the event to members of the community. At the event, residents can share stories and celebrate the life of the officer while enjoying each others company.
PITTSVILLE, MD
Cape Gazette

Milton couple celebrates 60th anniversary

Sara and Ray Wilkinson of Milton celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at Bluecoast in Rehoboth with family and friends. Gathering for the happy occasion are in back (l-r) Candace Gaull, Beau Croll, Kevin Carson, Terry Carson, Axel Croll, Brittany Croll, Clay Miller, Jeff Wilkinson and Bill Rogers. In front are guests of honor Sara and Ray Wilkinson.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes boat parade set to sail July 4

The Independence Day Lewes Boat Parade lineup will start at 1 p.m., Monday, July 4. Decorated boats will wind their way down the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal from the Roosevelt Inlet to Fisherman's Wharf. Parade entrants will leave at 1:30 p.m. from Roosevelt Inlet across from the Coast Guard Station and at...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Jay Copeland to open for Patti Labelle

SALISBURY, Md. – Local American Idol star and Salisbury native Jay Copeland will be hitting the stage again. He’s opening up for Patti Lebelle on June 22nd at the Freeman Arts Pavilion. You can find tickets online at freemanarts.org/pattilabelle. We want to hear your good news, just email...
SALISBURY, MD
US News and World Report

Officials: 3 Juveniles Hurt in Boating Accident in Delaware

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Three juveniles were injured in a boating accident on a Delaware river, officials said. Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesman Michael Globetti said the accident happened on the Indian River in Millsboro on Thursday evening, The News Journal reported. A boat with a...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Beautiful spacious Cape Cod only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth

Just listed, a beautiful spacious Cape Cod with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen, four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an office/study, loft, first-floor master bedroom suite, as well as a second-floor master suite, great room with wood burning fireplace, and a charming sunroom just filled with natural light. Other features include dual zone HVAC system, two bedrooms on the first floor, second floor loft area, a large walk-in attic with two entrances, lawn irrigation with a well, a huge backyard with beautiful landscaping, spacious front porch, and a rear patio that is perfect for entertaining. All of this is in the popular well-established community of Arnell Creek that features a pool, tennis/pickleball court, new tot lot, low homeowners' association fees and located only 4.5 miles from the beach and boardwalk in downtown Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Bidens to spend Father’s Day weekend in Rehoboth

For the second time this month, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be spending the weekend at their North Shores beach home. The couple was in town the first weekend of June to celebrate Jill’s birthday, which was June 3, and this weekend is Father’s Day.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Daily Voice

Princess Anne Police Chief, Ocean City Man Injured In Berlin Wreck: Police

The Princess Anne police chief and a 75-year-old Ocean City man are recovering at hospitals after a crash Thursday morning in Worcester County, June 16. The wreck happed at 10 a.m. along Route 90 in Berlin. Chief Robert Wink was driving east in his unmarked patrol car when a Lexus ES heading west tried to make a U-turn ahead of him, a news release said.
Cape Gazette

‘A nice last day’ for dining at original Nicola Pizza

For the past 50 years, visitors and locals alike have enjoyed many meals in the booths of the wood-paneled original Nicola Pizza on North First Street in Rehoboth Beach. That tradition ended June 12 with the final day of dining service at the original location. Nick Caggiano Sr. and his...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WTVR-TV

Researchers warn of threats to Bethany Beach Firefly

BETHANY BEACH, Del. — The twinkles of light that meander about on locations like Bethany Beach could be snuffed out permanently, state and federal researchers warn, if the rare firefly is not further protected. The diminutive but bright Bethany Beach Firefly measures only 9.0 to 10.75 millimeters long and...
BETHANY BEACH, DE

