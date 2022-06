What goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury decides to do this offseason will be a story many hockey fans eye closely. The pending UFA wants to return to the game for another season but where he’ll sign is anyone’s guess. Some have suggested he’ll stay with the Minnesota Wild, while others think he’d like to go back and finish his career in Pittsburgh and backstop in tandem with Tristan Jarry for the Penguins. There is one other team now on the table in terms of consideration.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO