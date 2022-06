On June 20, Dare County issued this update on Oregon Inlet shoaling that was first released by the U.S. Coast Guard on June 15. A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers survey on May 19, 2022, identified severe shoaling spanning the width of the channel between Oregon Inlet Buoy #4 (LLNR 27990) and Oregon Inlet Buoy #6 (LLNR 28003), indicating depths as low as 4 feet at MLW. As such, the existing Oregon Inlet Channel along the east side of Bodie Island and northward out to sea is no longer viable to safely mark or maintain with aids to navigation. These conditions have prompted the U.S. Coast Guard to disestablish the previous channel and establish a new channel northeast of Pea Island.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO