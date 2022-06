It was a celebration not only to bring people together but also the African American culture in downtown Lima Saturday afternoon. The organizers brought back the Juneteenth celebration, but this time to city square. The community event featured live music, kids’ activities, and other displays. Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in 2021 and marks the historic event on June 19th, 1865 when union soldiers went to Galveston Texas to free the last of the slaves, two and half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. The organizers were excited to see the turnout for the return of the event.

