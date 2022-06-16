ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinook, MT

Photos: Montana National Guard Rescues 87 People During Floods

By Aaron Flint
 5 days ago
You gotta love those Chinook helicopters. When I hear a Chinook helicopter flying nearby, I still run outside to give them a look. When I was on a remote outpost in the mountains of Eastern Afghanistan, the sound of a Chinook helicopter was the sound of mail and care packages coming...

MY 103.5

Some New Montana Residents Are Sick and Tired of This

If you spend much time on social media, you'll most likely see people complaining about something that bothers them. I live in Manhattan, and often check out the Manhattan, Montana Facebook page to stay updated on what's happening around town. The page is supposed to be informative, but some people use it to vent their personal frustrations.
MANHATTAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

2022 likely to join Montana’s worst floods

Montana’s roaring rivers are keen to flooding and shattering records, but it takes a perfect storm seen about half a dozen times in recorded history to cause the widespread damage seen last week. The 2022 flood season has set new high water marks along the Yellowstone River and its...
Fairfield Sun Times

White House declares flood disaster in Montana

The White House on Thursday declared a major disaster in Montana in response to severe flooding in the southern part of the state, availing state and local governments of direct federal assistance, cost sharing and other mitigation and recovery resources. The declaration allows the government and certain nonprofit entities in...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

What happens when Wyoming's biggest tourist attraction suddenly closes?

CODY — Gustavo Hernandez has tried for five years to visit Yellowstone National Park. A string of family tragedies kept him home several summers in a row. His brother passed away, and then his parents got sick, one after the other. And by the time he felt ready to travel again, the pandemic shut him down.
CODY, WY
radioplusinfo.com

6-18-22 fdl residents impacted by montana flooding

A Fond du lac resident and his wife are holed up in their newly purchased home in a remote area of Montana following last weekend’s massive flooding event. T.J. Schoenborn says he and his wife Crystal arrived at their house in Nye, Montana days before torrential rains flooded the area. “When we got here we noticed the (Stillwater) river was fairly high but nothing that would have been dangerous. On Sunday it rained basically 24 hours and heavy. The rain on top of the snow melt took the river and widened it out where it took out roads, bridges and homes,” Schoenborn told WFDL news. Schoenborn says you can only drive so far until you come to a washed out bridge. Schoenborn says at this point he’s not sure how long it will be before he will be able to get off the mountain and back to civilization. “We’ve got about 4-6 weeks of food for us and our dogs. We still have electricity, we still have water.” Schoenborn says the locals say they have never seen anything like it. “… some people who have lived here their whole life, they’re saying they’ve never seen anything like this. Their biggest worry up here is always forest fires, but they’ve never had issues with flooding.” He says the concern is with warmer temperatures in the forecast, the snowmelt from the mountains could result in additional flooding. Schoenborn runs Victoria’s Pet Nutrition in downtown Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
XL Country 100.7

6 Things Every Montanan Should Have On Hand. Do You?

With the floods affecting many communities throughout the beautiful state of Montana, it is so important to know what types of things you should always have on hand in case of a natural disaster. Whether you are in an apartment, camper, or house, there are things that you should always...
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Food Banks Overwhelmed as Prices Rise

Inflation and supply chain shortages are testing the limits of northwest Montana’s food banks. Across the Flathead, food pantries are facing emptier shelves and scarcer donations as demand for their services grows. “Our numbers have definitely been increasing,” Ann Bohmer, co-manager of the Columbia Falls Food Bank, said. “[There’s...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Black Pioneers in Montana: The Stories You Didn’t Hear in School

June 19th we celebrate "Juneteenth" when African-Americans learned of their emancipation. I feel like many Montanans are painfully unaware of the history of black pioneers that came to our own state. Sure, you're probably familiar with Mary Fields, aka "Stagecoach Mary" who lived in the Cascade area from the 1890s to 1914 and was a strong woman who feared no man, but there are so many more.
MONTANA STATE
