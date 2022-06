Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he expected Russia would intensify attacks on Ukraine and possibly hit other European countries after the European Commission proposed it as a candidate for EU membership. “Obviously, this week we should expect from Russia an intensification of its hostile activities,” he said in a nightly video address. “And not only against Ukraine, but also against other European countries. We are preparing. We are ready. We warn partners.”

