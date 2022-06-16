How New Mexico is learning to live with the megadrought
The American West hasn’t seen a drought like the one its experiencing now in more than 1,200 years. In New Mexico, it’s fueled early, recording-breaking wildfires. “When I first became State Engineer in 2003, we used to around 4 million acre feet of water a year,”...
We've been talking with a fire watcher. Philip Connors works in a watchtower in New Mexico. PHILIP CONNORS: The essence of the job is to stay awake and look out the window and alert the dispatch office at the first sign of smoke. INSKEEP: He's seen a lot of smoke...
Are you looking to purchase a new home? Are you looking to buy a new town? There's a small town, a former military base, for sale just 120 south of Colorado. You should buy it. This is your chance to own a piece of history, along with a number of...
(STACKER) – Marriage rates in the U.S. have been on the decline for several decades. Giggster looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marriage rate data in New Mexico, you can read the national story here. Cultural critics and numerous sociologists have bemoaned declining marriage rates, citing concern...
Aid-in-dying law expanded options for New Mexicans. This weekend marked one year since New Mexico adopted its medical aid in dying law allowing terminally ill patients to obtain medication to end their lives. A nonprofit advocacy group says it is aware of more than 100 people who accessed the medicine, 90% of whom were enrolled in hospice and whose deaths were attended by clinicians at the bedside. “This new law is a powerful reaffirmation of the right to self-determination that allows us to make our own healthcare decisions and have a measure of control regarding our end-of-life options,” Barak Wolff, board chairman of nonprofit End of Life Options New Mexico, said in a statement, noting, “Some seriously ill folks will want to pursue every possible treatment with the intent of living as long as possible...while others may be suffering physically and/or existentially and they may choose to hasten their death by using medical aid in dying or other available options. There is no right answer. It is for each of us to decide, if we are fortunate enough to have such choices available to us.” New Mexico was the 11th jurisdiction in the US to authorize medical aid in dying as one of the choices available to qualified individuals at the end of life.
Heavy rain will develop Tuesday across central New Mexico and will continue into Wednesday morning. Storms will be capable of very heavy rainfall, and will lead to areas of flooding and flash flooding. More monsoon storms continue Monday afternoon for some in New Mexico as moisture continues to stream in...
There is a fun ride you will want to take that is just next door in New Mexico. Now, this isn't an ordinary ride since you get to enjoy the view of the evening sky while riding the Sky Railway. Now, I have enjoyed movies that tell a story on...
MORA, N.M. — We have been hoping for rain for months, but too much rain can create a whole new problem. Many people living in Mora are meeting at the fire department to prepare for flash flooding. "All the water is going to funnel out through Chacon and Rio...
In San Miguel and Mora County, residents are warned that they may need to evacuate sooner than later in the case of floods. "Sandbags are piling up in Mora. Crews are building temporary flood barriers est of Las Vegas, and San Miguel and Mora county officials are warnings residents to ready to evacuate at a moment's notice." —Theresa Davis.
RRPS board member Gary Tripp has been selected to represent RRPS, the third-largest school district in the state, on the board of the New Mexico School Board Association. Jeffery Morgan had been serving as an at-large member representing RRPS, but due to his work volume and work-related travel stepped down.
Some of New Mexico’s finest basked in their recent triumphs at the Special Olympic Games. The spotlight shined on the athletes Saturday, from the McDonald’s in Enchanted Hills showing their appreciation to the small crowd attending the Duke City Gladiators indoor football game at the Rio Rancho Events Center.
Contractors from the Environmental Protection Agency (the EPA) accidentally caused the Gold King oil spill in August of 2015. Now, the EPA has pledged to pay New Mexico State and Navajo Nation a combined $63 million, which residents deeply appreciate.
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A plume of Pacific moisture will continue to stream across New Mexico over the course of this week. This is a tale-tale sign that the Southwest summer monsoon is kicking into high gear. This will bring isolated T-Storm chances to the far western counties in our...
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the best bartenders in the nation is right here in New Mexico. After being crowned one of the top 15 in the country, a Santa Fe bartender is competing this weekend to hopefully be crowned the best in the nation and move on to global competition. If it has to […]
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. Data was available for 123 cities and towns in NM. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $172,668 over the last 12 months.
Acronyms: Centers for Disease Control (CDC); New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH); World Health Organization (WHO) CDC Personal Health Assessment Hub (Symptoms, Treatment, FAQs) CDC About COVID-19. WHO COVID-19 Hub. NM & Federal Guidance:. CDC COVID-19 Home Page. New Mexico Department of Environment Rapid Response Outbreak reports. NM Notify (mobile...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 17 – June 23 around New Mexico. June 17-19 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is getting nearly $3 million to expand unemployment benefits to marginalized communities. The Department of Justice awarded New Mexico a Navigator Grant worth $2.5 million. The grant is going to be used to expand and support unemployment insurance benefits to marginalized communities in the state. New Mexico was one of […]
SOCORRO, N.M. — At least three roads in New Mexico are now open after being closed due to flood waters. Road NM 204 was closed from mileage 0 to 6, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation. Frontage Road 2044 from mile 0 to 10 was also closed.
SANTA FE — During the New Mexico Counties Board of Directors meeting Thursday, held during the New Mexico Counties 85th Annual Conference in Albuquerque, the Board elected new leadership. They assumed their responsibilities upon adjournment of the Board meeting and annual conference. The new officers of New Mexico Counties...
