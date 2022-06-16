ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

How New Mexico is learning to live with the megadrought

kdll.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American West hasn’t seen a drought like the one its experiencing now in more than 1,200 years. In New Mexico, it’s fueled early, recording-breaking wildfires. “When I first became State Engineer in 2003, we used to around 4 million acre feet of water a year,”...

www.kdll.org

Comments / 4

Related
kdll.org

A New Mexico firewatcher describes watching his world burn

We've been talking with a fire watcher. Philip Connors works in a watchtower in New Mexico. PHILIP CONNORS: The essence of the job is to stay awake and look out the window and alert the dispatch office at the first sign of smoke. INSKEEP: He's seen a lot of smoke...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

How marriage rates have changed in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Marriage rates in the U.S. have been on the decline for several decades. Giggster looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marriage rate data in New Mexico, you can read the national story here. Cultural critics and numerous sociologists have bemoaned declining marriage rates, citing concern...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Otero County Certifies Election Results as Griffin Fined, Sentenced to Time Served

Aid-in-dying law expanded options for New Mexicans. This weekend marked one year since New Mexico adopted its medical aid in dying law allowing terminally ill patients to obtain medication to end their lives. A nonprofit advocacy group says it is aware of more than 100 people who accessed the medicine, 90% of whom were enrolled in hospice and whose deaths were attended by clinicians at the bedside. “This new law is a powerful reaffirmation of the right to self-determination that allows us to make our own healthcare decisions and have a measure of control regarding our end-of-life options,” Barak Wolff, board chairman of nonprofit End of Life Options New Mexico, said in a statement, noting, “Some seriously ill folks will want to pursue every possible treatment with the intent of living as long as possible...while others may be suffering physically and/or existentially and they may choose to hasten their death by using medical aid in dying or other available options. There is no right answer. It is for each of us to decide, if we are fortunate enough to have such choices available to us.” New Mexico was the 11th jurisdiction in the US to authorize medical aid in dying as one of the choices available to qualified individuals at the end of life.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain to bring flooding in parts of New Mexico Tuesday

Heavy rain will develop Tuesday across central New Mexico and will continue into Wednesday morning. Storms will be capable of very heavy rainfall, and will lead to areas of flooding and flash flooding. More monsoon storms continue Monday afternoon for some in New Mexico as moisture continues to stream in...
ENVIRONMENT
KOAT 7

Mora and other New Mexico counties prepare for flash flooding

MORA, N.M. — We have been hoping for rain for months, but too much rain can create a whole new problem. Many people living in Mora are meeting at the fire department to prepare for flash flooding. "All the water is going to funnel out through Chacon and Rio...
MORA, NM
Daniella Cressman

Northern New Mexico Is Facing a Flood Threat

In San Miguel and Mora County, residents are warned that they may need to evacuate sooner than later in the case of floods. "Sandbags are piling up in Mora. Crews are building temporary flood barriers est of Las Vegas, and San Miguel and Mora county officials are warnings residents to ready to evacuate at a moment's notice." —Theresa Davis.
MORA COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Megadrought#The State Engineer#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
abc7amarillo.com

Daily T-Storm chances this week in New Mexico

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A plume of Pacific moisture will continue to stream across New Mexico over the course of this week. This is a tale-tale sign that the Southwest summer monsoon is kicking into high gear. This will bring isolated T-Storm chances to the far western counties in our...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

New Mexico bartender named top 15 in the nation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the best bartenders in the nation is right here in New Mexico. After being crowned one of the top 15 in the country, a Santa Fe bartender is competing this weekend to hopefully be crowned the best in the nation and move on to global competition. If it has to […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. Data was available for 123 cities and towns in NM. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $172,668 over the last 12 months.
REAL ESTATE
kunm.org

Resources for those impacted by COVID-19

Acronyms: Centers for Disease Control (CDC); New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH); World Health Organization (WHO) CDC Personal Health Assessment Hub (Symptoms, Treatment, FAQs) CDC About COVID-19. WHO COVID-19 Hub. NM & Federal Guidance:. CDC COVID-19 Home Page. New Mexico Department of Environment Rapid Response Outbreak reports. NM Notify (mobile...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 17 – June 23

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 17 – June 23 around New Mexico. June 17-19 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

$3M navigator grant to help unemployed New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is getting nearly $3 million to expand unemployment benefits to marginalized communities. The Department of Justice awarded New Mexico a Navigator Grant worth $2.5 million. The grant is going to be used to expand and support unemployment insurance benefits to marginalized communities in the state. New Mexico was one of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Several New Mexico roads closed due to flooding

SOCORRO, N.M. — At least three roads in New Mexico are now open after being closed due to flood waters. Road NM 204 was closed from mileage 0 to 6, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation. Frontage Road 2044 from mile 0 to 10 was also closed.
TRAFFIC
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Counties Elects New Board Leadership

SANTA FE — During the New Mexico Counties Board of Directors meeting Thursday, held during the New Mexico Counties 85th Annual Conference in Albuquerque, the Board elected new leadership. They assumed their responsibilities upon adjournment of the Board meeting and annual conference. The new officers of New Mexico Counties...
EDDY COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy