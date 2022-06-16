10 Father’s Day Grooming and Beauty Gifts Your Dad Will Actually Use

Father’s Day is quite literally around the corner (it’s on Sunday, June 19, FYI), which means it’s time to spoil the father figure in your life with something a bit extra special. While a nice sweater, tie, or new sneaker will certainly be appreciated, don’t overlook the power of a great beauty gift for Father's Day. There are so many amazing skincare sets, grooming bundles, and fragrances that will still arrive just on time—and actually be put to good use. Because let’s be honest: Men love to indulge in self-care as much as anyone.

From beard-care kits that will upgrade your dad’s shaving routine to luxe face products that will convince your husband to stop swiping yours, we’ve scoured the beauty-verse to find the best deals that will show up at your doorstep in time for Father’s Day. So get your wallet ready and read on, because we have all your last-minute Father's Day shopping dilemmas solved.

Trudon Le Diffuseur Reggio

If he cherishes his man cave above all else, this diffuser is going to bring him tremendous joy. It’s a practical gift—yes. But thanks to the navy glass bottle and gold accents, this is just as much a piece of home decor. As for the smell? Expect summery notes of mandarin that are balanced by a bit of grapefruit.

Elemis London Father’s Day Grooming Collection

Men take their shaving routines seriously, so you can’t go wrong with a post-shave skincare set. Elemis is our go-to this year in part because of their amazing formulas, but also because they’re offering a great deal. With this specially curated collection, your dad will receive the Deep Cleanse Facial Wash, Skin Soothe Shave Gel (it’s great for preventing razor bumps), Daily Moisture Boost, and Sharp Shower Body Wash.

Gillette Proglide Shield Shave Set for Men

If your gifting MO is to get something uber-practical that will 100 percent, without a question be put to good use, allow us to present this very useful bundle from Gillette. With a premium razor, three back-blades, and the brand’s soothing shave cream, dad is going to be over the moon—and have the closest shave ever.

NEST New York Charcoal Woods Three-Wick Candle

If you’re stumped on what to get someone or just want to show up to the festivities with a nice gift, a candle is the way to go—it’s always a hit. While you may have a stockpile of sweet and fruity candles in your back closet, this specific option is *perfect* if you’re looking for a scent that’s a bit more masculine. It leans on the smokey and woody side—reminiscent of a summer campfire.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian The Fragrance Wardrobe Discovery Collection for Him

Whether your dad or husband has always had a flair for fragrance or you’re selfishly pushing some you-approved colognes his way, this eight-piece discovery set has you covered. From fresh scents perfect for a summer vacation to more sultry colognes ideal for a date night, there’s something for everyone. It’s also a good go-to if you’re trying to scoop up a present during your next run to the mall.

The Body Shop Pamper & Purify Himalayan Charcoal Skincare Kit

Can’t get your dad, husband, brother, or friend to take care of their skin? Make it as easy as humanly possible to establish a routine with this three-piece set. With a clarifying face wash, nighttime serum, and a face mask designed to be used a few times a week, this no-frills trio is a solid start. And once he sees the results, we promise he’ll be hooked.

Quip Smart Custom Bundle

This next one is what I’m personally scooping up for my dad, but I’d recommend this set for any father figure into gadgets and gizmos. The smart electric toothbrush syncs to an app, so he can track his brushing habits and earn points towards his next purchase in return. I threw the floss pick and refillable mouthwash device into my bundle, but there’s tons of customizable options.

Dr. Squatch 5-Pack Bundle

Add a little spice into his shower routine with an assortment of scented soap bars. From the Cedar Citrus option that’s fresh and fruity to the Alpine Sage bar that puts a clean spin on the great outdoors, he’ll have plenty to choose from. This is also a great add-on to any other gift on this list.

OffCourt Performance Body Spray Trio Pack

If you’re searching for a gift for a gym lover, allow us to introduce you to this aluminum-free deodorant trio from OffCourt. The sprays brilliantly mask odor and work great as a pre or post-workout scent neutralizer. And we highly recommend spraying a little extra on his gym bag—because chances are that doesn’t smell like a rose bed either.

Jack Black Hair Care Starter Set

A shower upgrade is always appreciated, so scooping up this Jack Black kit should be a no-brainer. The thickening shampoo and conditioner remove product buildup (aka gels and pomades) and intensely hydrate without weighing down hair. This also comes with a handy comb to help with post-wash styling.