Oswego, IL

Waubonsee Featured Alumnus and Educator Creates Agency for Students Living in a Dual World

waubonsee.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaubonsee alumnus Rosa Brolley, of Montgomery, is the daughter of Mexican immigrants and a passionate educator in Indian Prairie School District 204. She lives to teach students from around the world that diversity is beautiful and valuable. For embodying the college's mission by sharing her knowledge with others and...

www.waubonsee.edu

WSPY NEWS

School board member responds to village outrage

During an intense Oswego Village Board meeting this week, trustees voiced their disappointment about comments made at the last Oswego School District 308 Board of Education meeting. Both sides are attempting to fix a student vehicle parking problem in the Prescott Mill subdivision adjacent to Oswego East High School. Despite...
OSWEGO, IL
Oswego, IL
Education
Chicago, IL
Illinois Education
Oswego, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
