IKEA provides a lot of services to the world - affordable furniture, fun construction projects, stores that you visit with your partner when you really want to stress test your relationship. But now, the company wants to help people name their children. This month, IKEA Norway released a list of baby names - more than 800 of them - that have also been used as names of IKEA goods over the decades.

