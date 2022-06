If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Wild Mountain is a great place to visit any time of the year. It is about an hour from Minneapolis and is convenient to the Twin Cities area. Its location by St. Croix River in a woodland area in Taylors Falls, Minnesota means it is always beautiful. And in the winter, tourists flock here for skiing and snowboarding.

