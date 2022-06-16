ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

James F. Bidwell

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames F. Bidwell, 58, of Westernville, passed away June 9, 2022, after a long courageous battle with COPD. He was born on May 28, 1964, in Rome, to Robert S. and Carol (Bathrick) Bidwell. A graduate of RFA he went on to earn a degree from the airline industry. Jim loved...

Joseph Paul Borruso

Our beloved Joseph Paul Borruso, son, father, brother, has passed away on June 6, 2022, at the age of 57 in St. Petersburg, Florida. After a strong and courageous fight through many life and health battles, Joe is now free and able to rest peacefully. Joe was born on July 26, 1964, in Utica, NY, the son of Joseph J. and Domenica (DiRoberto) Borruso.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Anthony F. Aiello

Anthony F. Aiello, 97, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Bethany Gardens. Anthony was born on March 31, 1925, in Rome to John J. and Carmella Volpe Aiello. He attended Rome schools and was married to Helen Petrie. He worked in maintenance for Revere Manufacturing, and was a member of St. John the Baptist Church.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Angelo A. Sacco

Angelo A. Sacco, 92, of New Hartford, died on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Siegenthaler Center with his loving family by his side. He was born on February 11, 1930, in Utica, NY, a son of the late Paul and Theresa DeFazio Sacco. He was a graduate of Proctor High School. Angelo married the love of his life Juliann (Julie) Emma on April 11, 1953, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Utica. He started his working career with Griffiss Air Force Base and later worked at General Electric. Angelo was very proud to be the founder of J. M. Door Co. Inc., in Utica and continued working there until he was 90.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Helen J. (Jacobus) Rosenburgh

Former Rome, NY, resident Helen J. (Jacobus) Rosenburgh of Holliston, MA, 105, died on Sunday, June 12, 2022, with her family by her side in Natick, MA. Helen was born December 2, 1916, to Sara (Watson) and Louis Jacobus. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Rosenburgh, and the devoted mother of James R. Rosenburgh (Mary Cameron) of Elyria OH, and Julie R. Janisko (Jerome) of Holliston MA. She was the sister of the late Mabel B. Getbehead. She is survived by three grandchildren, William R. Janisko, Thomas J. Janisko, and Brian J. Rosenburgh (Cassie). She is survived by seven great-grandchildren, Avery Madore, Jonah and Sadie Janisko, Dylan and Tanner Janisko, Grayden and Jaxson Rosenburgh; and many nieces and nephews.
ROME, NY
Branden L. Allen

Branden L. Allen (Nardy), 29, of Rome passed away unexpectedly Monday June 13, 2022. He was born November 5, 1992, in Rome, New York. Branden was the son of William J. Allen Jr. and Lillian M. Allen. He enjoyed cooking, gaming, and spending time with his family and friends. Branden...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — June 18, 2022

AIELLO — Anthony F. Aiello, 97, of Rome, on June 9, 2022. Services 11 a.m. July 2 at St. John’s Cemetery, Rome. No calling hours. Arrangements by Bottini Funeral Home, 120 W. Embargo St., Rome. ALLEN — Branden L. Allen (Nardy), 29, of Rome, on June 13, 2022....
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

‘Utica: An Olmsted City’ screening and discussion

UTICA — The Oneida County History Center will screen “Utica: An Olmsted City” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at 1608 Genesee St., Utica. The screening will include six short videos discussing the origins, significance, and evolution of five neighborhoods, the parks and parkway system designed for Utica by Frederick Law Olmsted, Jr., the preeminent landscape American architect. This program will include a brief introduction and a question and answer session with the film’s creators, local historian and Olmsted City Chair Phil Bean, and videographer Dennis Dewey. Light refreshments will be served.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Traditional Irish music session at Copper City Brewery June 21

ROME — A traditional Irish music session with Craobh Dugan O’Looney, the local branch of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Copper City Brewery, located at 1111 Oneida St. The session is free and open to the public, as...
ROME, NY
Missing Florence woman found safe

FLORENCE — A 64-year-old woman was temporarily missing after going for a walk around her Florence home Saturday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Kathy Ingersoll went for a walk around 1 p.m. Saturday and never returned home. Her family called 911 at about 3 p.m. and local law enforcement began a search of the area, with assistance from state forest rangers.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Alumni Association distributes scholarships in Oriskany

ORISKANY — The Oriskany Alumni Association gave out its annual memorial scholarship awards to several deserving members of the high school’s Class of 2022, during a ceremony on Tuesday. Seventeen awards in the amount of $14,5000 were given to 15 graduating seniors from Oriskany Central School. Winners include:
ORISKANY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Texas man ticketed, hospitalized in Lee crash

LEE — A Texas man was ticketed and hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on Route 26 in Lee early Monday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Joshua Eberly, 41, of Waco, was eastbound on Stokes-Lee Center Road at about 6:30 a.m. when he entered Route 26 without yielding the right of way. Deputies said Eberly's 2004 Chevy Silverado was struck on the driver's side door by a southbound 2016 Volkswagen, driven by Casey Beasock, 30, of Boonville.
LEE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Six firefighters promoted in Utica City Hall ceremony

UTICA — Several Utica firefighters were promoted to ranking positions at a ceremony at Utica City Hall Thursday morning, according to the Utica Fire Department. The six promotions were based on the officers taking a civil service test for the positions. City officials said the promotions were also based...
UTICA, NY
Three displaced from Court Street fire

UTICA — Three people have been displaced from their home — and city firefighters successfully revived a pet dog — following a fire on Court Street in Utica Saturday morning, according to the Utica Fire Department. A pet cat died in the blaze, authorities stated. The alarm...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Family, fudge, and summer fun in Canastota

Or something like that is what you’re likely to utter after the first bite of a hunk of house-made fudge from Penny’s Candy Co. at ZEMS Ice Cream and Miniature Golf. We indulged in the salted caramel fudge after considering the likes of cookies and cream, chocolate mint, and half a dozen other flavors.
CANASTOTA, NY
Romesentinel.com

22 Dyett Fund Grant winners announced at ceremony

ROME — A reception for Dyett Fund Grant winners took place Thursday at the Teugega County Club, 6801 Golf Course Road. The funds are granted through the Rome Community Foundation and were awarded to 22 graduating seniors from Rome Free Academy. The grants, which vary in amounts but can...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police reports recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Peter T. Shenandoah, 32, of Wampsville, was charged in Oneida on June 16 with second-degree aggravated harassment and aggravated family offense. • Chelsea M. Scheuer, 29, of Cleveland, Oswego County, was charged in...
HERKIMER, NY
Romesentinel.com

Vernon to host NYSS sophomore pacers Sunday

Vernon Downs welcomes four divisions of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings on Father’s Day Sunday. The Julie Miller trained American Classic (Andy Miller) is the 5-2 morning line favorite in the $30,550 first division. After no starts as a freshman, the colt by American Ideal has three wins in four starts this season.
VERNON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Whitesboro woman on president’s list

WHITESBORO — Kaitlynn Conte, of Whitesboro, has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Saint Francis University, according to a university announcement. Conte is an accounting/accelerated master’s of business administration major.
WHITESBORO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Harbor Point project enters next phase

UTICA — The Utica Harbor Point project is now ready to enter its next phase of development, said state and local officials, and will help usher in the transformation of the city. Upon the project’s completion, Utica Harbor Point would become a tourist destination and community hub with a...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Volunteers spruce up gazebos to aid nursing home residents

ONEIDA — OneGroup employees showed up with paint brushes in hand this week at the Oneida Health Extended Care and Rehabilitation Center (ECF), ready to get to work bringing two gazebos some new life. The volunteer effort was originally set for earlier in the month as OneGroup’s Day of...
ONEIDA, NY

