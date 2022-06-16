ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

James E. Wilcox

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HARTFORD — James E. Wilcox, 88, of New Hartford, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 24, 1934, in Utica, a son of Leo and Angeline (Lazot) Wilcox, and graduated from Utica Free Academy. Jim proudly served...

Angelo A. Sacco

Angelo A. Sacco, 92, of New Hartford, died on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Siegenthaler Center with his loving family by his side. He was born on February 11, 1930, in Utica, NY, a son of the late Paul and Theresa DeFazio Sacco. He was a graduate of Proctor High School. Angelo married the love of his life Juliann (Julie) Emma on April 11, 1953, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Utica. He started his working career with Griffiss Air Force Base and later worked at General Electric. Angelo was very proud to be the founder of J. M. Door Co. Inc., in Utica and continued working there until he was 90.
UTICA, NY
Funeral notices — June 18, 2022

AIELLO — Anthony F. Aiello, 97, of Rome, on June 9, 2022. Services 11 a.m. July 2 at St. John’s Cemetery, Rome. No calling hours. Arrangements by Bottini Funeral Home, 120 W. Embargo St., Rome. ALLEN — Branden L. Allen (Nardy), 29, of Rome, on June 13, 2022....
ROME, NY
Helen J. (Jacobus) Rosenburgh

Former Rome, NY, resident Helen J. (Jacobus) Rosenburgh of Holliston, MA, 105, died on Sunday, June 12, 2022, with her family by her side in Natick, MA. Helen was born December 2, 1916, to Sara (Watson) and Louis Jacobus. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Rosenburgh, and the devoted mother of James R. Rosenburgh (Mary Cameron) of Elyria OH, and Julie R. Janisko (Jerome) of Holliston MA. She was the sister of the late Mabel B. Getbehead. She is survived by three grandchildren, William R. Janisko, Thomas J. Janisko, and Brian J. Rosenburgh (Cassie). She is survived by seven great-grandchildren, Avery Madore, Jonah and Sadie Janisko, Dylan and Tanner Janisko, Grayden and Jaxson Rosenburgh; and many nieces and nephews.
ROME, NY
Jessie Baker

Jessie I. “Tootsie” Baker, 83, of Rome, NY, formerly of the Camden area passed away June 11, 2022, at the home of her daughter. Tootsie was born August 31, 1938, in Rome, NY, a daughter of Walter and Jessie Irish Baker. She enjoyed knitting, anything Coca Cola, playing dice, cards and her video games. Tootsie also loved spending time with her family and had a passion for little mice collectables.
ROME, NY
Obituaries
Joseph Paul Borruso

Our beloved Joseph Paul Borruso, son, father, brother, has passed away on June 6, 2022, at the age of 57 in St. Petersburg, Florida. After a strong and courageous fight through many life and health battles, Joe is now free and able to rest peacefully. Joe was born on July 26, 1964, in Utica, NY, the son of Joseph J. and Domenica (DiRoberto) Borruso.
UTICA, NY
‘Utica: An Olmsted City’ screening and discussion

UTICA — The Oneida County History Center will screen “Utica: An Olmsted City” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at 1608 Genesee St., Utica. The screening will include six short videos discussing the origins, significance, and evolution of five neighborhoods, the parks and parkway system designed for Utica by Frederick Law Olmsted, Jr., the preeminent landscape American architect. This program will include a brief introduction and a question and answer session with the film’s creators, local historian and Olmsted City Chair Phil Bean, and videographer Dennis Dewey. Light refreshments will be served.
UTICA, NY
Denise M. Wereszynski

Denise M. Wereszynski, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Abraham House, Rome. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. A memorial service will be held at Mary, Mother of Our Savior Parish, Our Lady of Lourdes Campus, at a time to be announced. Interment, reuniting her with her beloved husband, will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery following visitation.
UTICA, NY
Branden L. Allen

Branden L. Allen (Nardy), 29, of Rome passed away unexpectedly Monday June 13, 2022. He was born November 5, 1992, in Rome, New York. Branden was the son of William J. Allen Jr. and Lillian M. Allen. He enjoyed cooking, gaming, and spending time with his family and friends. Branden...
ROME, NY
Eleanor H. Williams

Eleanor H. Williams, 98, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on February 28, 1924, Eleanor was the daughter of Arthur and Mildred (Farrell) Hahn. She was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. On February 14, 1943, Eleanor married Robert A. Williams in Sacred Heart Church.
UTICA, NY
State police reports recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Peter T. Shenandoah, 32, of Wampsville, was charged in Oneida on June 16 with second-degree aggravated harassment and aggravated family offense. • Chelsea M. Scheuer, 29, of Cleveland, Oswego County, was charged in...
HERKIMER, NY
Blue Sox to host Autism Acceptance Night

UTICA — The Utica Blue Sox will Autism Acceptance Night on Friday, June 24. The team will wear special themed uniforms sponsored by the Kelberman Center, which will be auctioned off during the game. The event is being done in partnership with the Kelberman Center and Birch Wealth Management....
UTICA, NY
Six firefighters promoted in Utica City Hall ceremony

UTICA — Several Utica firefighters were promoted to ranking positions at a ceremony at Utica City Hall Thursday morning, according to the Utica Fire Department. The six promotions were based on the officers taking a civil service test for the positions. City officials said the promotions were also based...
UTICA, NY
Whitesboro woman on president’s list

WHITESBORO — Kaitlynn Conte, of Whitesboro, has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Saint Francis University, according to a university announcement. Conte is an accounting/accelerated master’s of business administration major.
WHITESBORO, NY
Utica woman accused of shoplifting after police pursuit, authorities say

NEW YORK MILLS — A 49-year-old woman was charged with shoplifting following a police pursuit along Commercial Drive Saturday afternoon, according to the New York Mills Police Department. Police said Andrea Gonzalez, 49, of Utica, stole merchandise from the Walgreens on Commercial Drive around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said...
UTICA, NY
Utica man charged with assault, other charges

WHITESTOWN — A 31-year-old man is accused of attacking a woman during a domestic dispute in Whitestown, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Travis Prince, of Utica, attacked and choked a woman during a dispute on June 6 at the intersection of Judd and Westmoreland roads in Whitestown. Deputies said the woman suffered minor injuries to her face and ribs. Prince had left the scene by the time law enforcement arrived, authorities stated.
UTICA, NY
Three displaced from Court Street fire

UTICA — Three people have been displaced from their home — and city firefighters successfully revived a pet dog — following a fire on Court Street in Utica Saturday morning, according to the Utica Fire Department. A pet cat died in the blaze, authorities stated. The alarm...
UTICA, NY
22 Dyett Fund Grant winners announced at ceremony

ROME — A reception for Dyett Fund Grant winners took place Thursday at the Teugega County Club, 6801 Golf Course Road. The funds are granted through the Rome Community Foundation and were awarded to 22 graduating seniors from Rome Free Academy. The grants, which vary in amounts but can...
ROME, NY
Endangerment charge follows incident, police say

ROME — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with child endangerment after getting into a fight with a man at the Rome Motel on Turin Road shortly after midnight on Saturday, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Diamond Phillips, 25, of Scranton, was involved...
ROME, NY
Oneida police report arrests

The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Robert G. Emmons, 29, of Rome, was charged on June 9 with second-degree harassment, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief and felony aggravated family offense. • McKayla A. Merritt, 22, of Oneida, was ticketed on...
ONEIDA, NY
Missing Florence woman found safe

FLORENCE — A 64-year-old woman was temporarily missing after going for a walk around her Florence home Saturday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Kathy Ingersoll went for a walk around 1 p.m. Saturday and never returned home. Her family called 911 at about 3 p.m. and local law enforcement began a search of the area, with assistance from state forest rangers.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

