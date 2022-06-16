ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Births — June 15, 2022

Births — June 15, 2022
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUSSELL — To Nikolas Russell and Hannah Lee, of Waterville, on...

romesentinel.com

Angelo A. Sacco

Angelo A. Sacco

Angelo A. Sacco, 92, of New Hartford, died on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Siegenthaler Center with his loving family by his side. He was born on February 11, 1930, in Utica, NY, a son of the late Paul and Theresa DeFazio Sacco. He was a graduate of Proctor High School. Angelo married the love of his life Juliann (Julie) Emma on April 11, 1953, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Utica. He started his working career with Griffiss Air Force Base and later worked at General Electric. Angelo was very proud to be the founder of J. M. Door Co. Inc., in Utica and continued working there until he was 90.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

‘Utica: An Olmsted City’ screening and discussion

UTICA — The Oneida County History Center will screen “Utica: An Olmsted City” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at 1608 Genesee St., Utica. The screening will include six short videos discussing the origins, significance, and evolution of five neighborhoods, the parks and parkway system designed for Utica by Frederick Law Olmsted, Jr., the preeminent landscape American architect. This program will include a brief introduction and a question and answer session with the film’s creators, local historian and Olmsted City Chair Phil Bean, and videographer Dennis Dewey. Light refreshments will be served.
UTICA, NY
Jessie Baker

Jessie Baker

Jessie I. “Tootsie” Baker, 83, of Rome, NY, formerly of the Camden area passed away June 11, 2022, at the home of her daughter. Tootsie was born August 31, 1938, in Rome, NY, a daughter of Walter and Jessie Irish Baker. She enjoyed knitting, anything Coca Cola, playing dice, cards and her video games. Tootsie also loved spending time with her family and had a passion for little mice collectables.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Whitesboro seniors receive their diplomas

UTICA, NY - The Whitesboro high school graduating class of 2022 made it official Saturday morning. After years of studying and hard work, not to mention dealing with a global pandemic that forced them to attend classes virtually, these young men and women walked across the stage at the Adirondack Bank Center to receive their diplomas.
WHITESBORO, NY
#Oneida Health
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — June 18, 2022

AIELLO — Anthony F. Aiello, 97, of Rome, on June 9, 2022. Services 11 a.m. July 2 at St. John’s Cemetery, Rome. No calling hours. Arrangements by Bottini Funeral Home, 120 W. Embargo St., Rome. ALLEN — Branden L. Allen (Nardy), 29, of Rome, on June 13, 2022....
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Helen J. (Jacobus) Rosenburgh

Former Rome, NY, resident Helen J. (Jacobus) Rosenburgh of Holliston, MA, 105, died on Sunday, June 12, 2022, with her family by her side in Natick, MA. Helen was born December 2, 1916, to Sara (Watson) and Louis Jacobus. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Rosenburgh, and the devoted mother of James R. Rosenburgh (Mary Cameron) of Elyria OH, and Julie R. Janisko (Jerome) of Holliston MA. She was the sister of the late Mabel B. Getbehead. She is survived by three grandchildren, William R. Janisko, Thomas J. Janisko, and Brian J. Rosenburgh (Cassie). She is survived by seven great-grandchildren, Avery Madore, Jonah and Sadie Janisko, Dylan and Tanner Janisko, Grayden and Jaxson Rosenburgh; and many nieces and nephews.
ROME, NY
iheartoswego.com

Kim Marie Sassa – June 15, 2022

Kim Marie Sassa, 61, of Oswego, passed unexpectedly on June 15, 2022. Born in Syracuse, Kim Marie was the daughter of Kenneth Robert Martin Sr. of St. Petersburg Florida, and Catherine May (Vetter) Martin of Oswego. Kim Marie was a graduate of Oswego High School. She also had a BA...
OSWEGO, NY
Denise M. Wereszynski

Denise M. Wereszynski

Denise M. Wereszynski, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Abraham House, Rome. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. A memorial service will be held at Mary, Mother of Our Savior Parish, Our Lady of Lourdes Campus, at a time to be announced. Interment, reuniting her with her beloved husband, will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery following visitation.
UTICA, NY
Anthony F. Aiello

Anthony F. Aiello

Anthony F. Aiello, 97, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Bethany Gardens. Anthony was born on March 31, 1925, in Rome to John J. and Carmella Volpe Aiello. He attended Rome schools and was married to Helen Petrie. He worked in maintenance for Revere Manufacturing, and was a member of St. John the Baptist Church.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Blue Sox to host Autism Acceptance Night

UTICA — The Utica Blue Sox will Autism Acceptance Night on Friday, June 24. The team will wear special themed uniforms sponsored by the Kelberman Center, which will be auctioned off during the game. The event is being done in partnership with the Kelberman Center and Birch Wealth Management....
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police reports recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Peter T. Shenandoah, 32, of Wampsville, was charged in Oneida on June 16 with second-degree aggravated harassment and aggravated family offense. • Chelsea M. Scheuer, 29, of Cleveland, Oswego County, was charged in...
HERKIMER, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Road Work Report for the Week Beginning June 20, 2022

Hamlet of Cedarville, Village of Ilion: (D#264479) Route 51 between Jordanville Road and Philip Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with 2 three-color temporary signals and flaggers in place due to culvert, drainage, and guiderail work. Village of Ilion: (D#264728) Route 5S over Route 51. Westbound motorists...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Joseph Paul Borruso

Joseph Paul Borruso

Our beloved Joseph Paul Borruso, son, father, brother, has passed away on June 6, 2022, at the age of 57 in St. Petersburg, Florida. After a strong and courageous fight through many life and health battles, Joe is now free and able to rest peacefully. Joe was born on July 26, 1964, in Utica, NY, the son of Joseph J. and Domenica (DiRoberto) Borruso.
UTICA, NY
Eleanor H. Williams

Eleanor H. Williams

Eleanor H. Williams, 98, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on February 28, 1924, Eleanor was the daughter of Arthur and Mildred (Farrell) Hahn. She was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. On February 14, 1943, Eleanor married Robert A. Williams in Sacred Heart Church.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Missing Florence woman found safe

FLORENCE — A 64-year-old woman was temporarily missing after going for a walk around her Florence home Saturday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Kathy Ingersoll went for a walk around 1 p.m. Saturday and never returned home. Her family called 911 at about 3 p.m. and local law enforcement began a search of the area, with assistance from state forest rangers.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Utica man charged with assault, harassment

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oneida County Sheriffs arrested a Utica man on multiple charges after he was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute. According to the Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, Deputies investigated a domestic incident on June 6 at the intersection of Judd Road and Westmoreland Road in the Town of Whitestown. After arriving at the scene, Deputies met with the female victim who had suffered minor injuries to her face and ribs due to a physical altercation.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

City Of Rome New York Announces 2022 CanalFest Schedule

You know it's summer in Rome New York when you start talking CanalFest. CanalFest’22 will be here before you know it. It's being held on August 5th, 6th and 7th. This annual festival takes place at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal. CanalFest’22 caps off Rome’s Honor America Days and occurs the week following the always popular Honor America Days Parade and Concert on the Lawn with attendant Fireworks.
ROME, NY

