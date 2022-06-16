Winterville man sentenced to 17 years on drug charges

A Winterville man who transported large amounts of heroin, cocaine and other drugs from Atlanta and sold them in the Greenville area has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.

Alterick Wallisima Boyd was sentenced to 210 months in prison for multiple felonies resulting from a three-month investigation by the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force and other agencies. Boyd pleaded guilty to the charges on Feb. 16, 2021.

The investigation began in October of 2018 after agents received information that Boyd obtained narcotics from a source in Atlanta and was distributing large quantities of cocaine and heroin in Pitt County. Boyd would often hide his drugs in a concealed area, or “trap”, in his vehicle, according to a release from the office of Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Boyd would bring 4-5 kilograms of cocaine and 1-2 kilograms of heroin per trip from Atlanta to North Carolina, alongside several co-conspirators, including Michael Aaron Cartwright and Antoinette Charmane Becton, Easley’s office reported.

The release said agents saw Boyd meeting with Cartwright on Jan. 2, 2019. Agents later conducted a traffic stop of Cartwright and seized 1.3 kilograms of cocaine in a hidden compartment in the rear passenger floorboard.

The same day, Boyd was arrested and found in possession of cocaine and a stolen handgun, the release said. Agents then searched Boyd’s residence and seized $32,840, a .22-caliber handgun, ammunition and approximately one kilogram of heroin.

A trailer used by Boyd was searched leading investigators to seize another 1.5 kilograms of heroin and 99 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl.

From October 2019 until February 2020, agents also conducted controlled purchases of cocaine, cocaine base (crack), and 1.2 kilograms of 100% pure crystal methamphetamine from Boyd and Antoinette Becton.

Boyd, Becton, and Cartwright were charged by federal indictment on Feb. 19, 2020. Boyd’s co-defendants have previously been sentenced, with Cartwright under 81 months imprisonment and Becton, also known by the alias Charmane Cox , under 166 months imprisonment and facing a $222,461 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II sentenced Boyd. The Greenville Regional Drug Task Force (GRDTF), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Internal Revenue Service investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott A. Lemmon prosecuted the case the release said.