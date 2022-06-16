ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell announces e-scooter pilot program

By By SYDNEY KIDD
 4 days ago

Caldwell, in partnership with the electric scooter company Bird, is bringing an e-scooter pilot program to the city.

According to Caldwell spokesperson Bianca Stevenson, the pilot program is expected to launch by the end of the month and will last for 12 months with city approval. The e-scooter program can then be continued on a year-by-year basis.

Stevenson said the fleet will start out with 75 electric scooters.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bird to Caldwell and look forward to offering community members a new, eco-friendly and fun way to get around. Whether going to College of Idaho or downtown Caldwell, residents and visitors will now have a new way to get there,” said Ofelia Morales, economic development specialist for Caldwell. “We expect the arrival of the scooters to bring an economic impact to our city, with riders more likely to shop at local businesses.”

The launching of the e-scooter pilot program comes a few days after Valley Regional Transit announced it would be starting up its e-bike program in Boise for the first time since the pandemic started. As the prices of gas continue to increase, many are turning to alternative modes of transportation, KTVB previously reported.

According to a press release, Bird aims to make cities more livable by reducing car trips, traffic and carbon emissions. The company will offer several programs in Caldwell, including 50% off fares for low-income riders and free rides for healthcare workers and emergency personnel.

IN THIS ARTICLE
