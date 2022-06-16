ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota Facebook Group Calls Out Trans Community For ‘Corrupting Youth’

By Andi Ahne
 4 days ago
There is a Facebook group called "Protect ND Kids" that has started a series of posts where they publish the names and photos of local transgender individuals. The group says its goal is to "warn" and "expose" them. The Facebook Group claims they exist to "Expose the truth" and...

