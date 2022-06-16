ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
87 days till the Cardinals' 2022 season opener vs. Chiefs

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals are officially off until training camp begins at the end of July. It is the dead of the offseason, but the end is in sight. In 87 days, the Cardinals will take the field in Week 1 at State Farm Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the 2021 season.

No. 87 has changed hands a lot over the years, but it belongs to tight end Maxx Williams, currently rehabbing a knee injury, and has for the fourth year in a row.

Check out Wiliams and other players below who have worn No. 87 over the years.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

