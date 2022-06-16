ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Two Idaho Poachers Banned From Hunting and Possessing Firearms for Killing a Golden Eagle

By Wade Thiel
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZmbX_0gCvn5kN00
The men admitted to the crime when approached by law enforcement. Vic Schendel / USFWS

Two men from Idaho’s Treasure Valley were put on probation and fined thousands of dollars after they pleaded guilty to killing an eagle and several hawks, which are both federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Under the terms of their probation, they are banned from hunting and possessing firearms for a period two years.

Wyatt G. Noe, of Eagle, and Colten R. Ferdinand, of Boise, both pleaded guilty on March 24 to killing a golden eagle and multiple red-tailed hawks on Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area land, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. Idaho Fish and Game, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Bureau of Land Management investigated raptor deaths last year after learning of multiple dead raptors in the area. All of these birds showed evidence of being shot.

“These defendants knowingly shot and killed migratory birds and a golden eagle, which are protected under state and federal laws,” said Edward Grace, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Assistant Director of the Office of Law Enforcement. “We thank the U.S. Department of Justice, the Idaho Fish and Game Department, and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for their work on this investigation.”

Law enforcement officers spotted Ferdinand and Noe on April 10, 2021, alongside a road shining bright flashlights and shooting. Both men admitted to shooting at the birds when approached by the officers. At that time, a dead golden eagle and five dead red-tailed hawks were found nearby.

Eagle Poaching Carries Hefty Consequences

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act prohibits killing, capturing, trading, selling, or transporting protected migratory bird species without prior authorization from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which is part of the Department of Interior.

By taking the golden eagle, the two men also violated the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, which was put in place in 1940. It prohibits taking any bald or golden eagles and defines “take” as “pursue, shoot, shoot at, poison, wound, kill, capture, trap, collect, molest or disturb.”

As part of their sentencing, the court ordered Ferdinand to forfeit a rifle, ammunition, and two bright flashlights that were used in the crime. Noe also forfeited a rifle, a pistol, and ammunition. Both men paid fines in addition to their probationary sentence. Ferdinand paid $3,800 and Noe paid $3,000 to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

“We take our mission to support fish and game laws very seriously, as do our partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement and land management,” U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. said. “The slaughter of migratory birds will not be tolerated.”

Comments / 5

Related
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Hunter Shoots Grizzly Bear in Self-defense

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife officials determined a hunter shot and killed a grizzly bear in self-defense earlier this month in North Idaho. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, two hunters reported shooting a grizzly bear on June 8, in the Ruby Creek drainage in Boundary County. The two had been hunting black bears and had just harvested one when the adult male grizzly approached them out of the brush. The two backed away and attempted to scare away the bear which continued to approach them, according to Idaho Fish and Game. one of the hunters shot the grizzly at close range, killing it. Neither of the hunters was injured. Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers responded, conducted an investigation, and recovered the grizzly carcass. The state and federal governments protect grizzly bears which are found mainly in the northern part of the state and around Yellowstone National Park.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Idaho Fish & Game Officials Remind Recreational Shooters that Targeting Protected Nongame Birds and Ground Squirrels is Illegal

BOISE - Temperatures are starting to climb and the days are long, and that’s good news for recreational shooters looking to get out of city limits to shoot guns. Summer is a popular season for recreational shooters across the state, but it’s also a critical time of year for some nongame bird species that are commonly found in popular shooting areas.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

How the Gun Industry Effects Idaho More Than Other States

Over the last month, guns and gun laws have been a heavy topic in the news across the country. There have been multiple mass shootings over the last few weeks and what to do about them seems to be a topic every week following more and more deaths and injuries. Banning guns isn't the option but stricter gun laws could help slow things down. The gun industry contributed to over 70 billion dollars last year to the economy, and there is little doubt that the industry would fold with that amount of money invested. Some states rely more on the gun industry than others, and with Idaho being a mostly pro-gun state, how do they rank compared to other states when it comes to the gun industry?
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferdinand, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Eagle, ID
KIVI-TV

Body of Everette Jackson found in Gem County

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — The body of Everette Jackson, the 21-year-old Louisiana man who went missing on the Payette River, has been found, according to a press release from the Gem County Sheriff's Office. The Gem County Sheriff's Office says the body was found by a volunteer Sunday afternoon...
GEM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Popular recreation land closed due to abuse

Endowment trust land at the East Fork of Rock Creek closed Wednesday because of land abuse, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. The area covers 40 acres located four miles east of Rockland in Power County. The land faced danger of closing this time last year because of trash overflow, human waste and off-trail usage of all-terrain vehicles.
POWER COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

PUSHBACK TO HATE: Four Idaho governors helped marginalize neo-Nazis

Four Idaho governors from two different parties made strong stands against hate group activity in Idaho a prominent feature of their terms in office, helping marginalize the Aryan Nations in the years that the neo-Nazi group was active in Idaho. That record provides a powerful precedent for how Idaho can counter the impact of hate groups, but it’s unclear if today’s state leadership will take the same approach. Gov. Brad...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Eagle#Firearms#Shooting#Idaho Fish
Big Country News

Two Idaho Men Sentenced for the Unlawful Taking of a Golden Eagle

BOISE – Two Treasure Valley men, were sentenced for the unlawful taking of a golden eagle without permission. According to court records, Colten R. Ferdinand, 20, of Boise, Idaho, and Wyatt G. Noe, 23, of Eagle, Idaho, were each charged by Information with one count of unlawful taking a golden eagle without permission and one count of unlawful taking a migratory bird of prey without permission. On April 10, 2021, they entered the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area and shot and killed a golden eagle and shot and killed five red-tailed hawks. Both Ferdinand and Wyatt pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful taking of a golden eagle on March 24, 2022.
BOISE, ID
lafourchegazette.com

Body of missing Raceland man found in Idaho

The body of a missing Raceland man was found in Idaho today, ending a nearly week-long search after he was reported missing. Everette Roman Jackson, of Raceland, was reported missing after he went tubing in Idaho during a trip with his girlfriend. He was a Central Lafourche High School graduate and a basketball player at LSU-Eunice.
RACELAND, LA
OutThere Colorado

1,608-acre fire burning in Colorado ignited by a lightning strike, officials say

The Black Hills wildfire, burning in Model, has grown to approximately 1,608 acres, according to the most recent estimate by the Otero County Sheriff's Office. The fire first sparked at the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site, a U.S. Army facility, on Friday at around 6 PM. Today, officials announced that they believe the blaze was caused by a lightening strike. As of 2:40 PM on Sunday, the fire was 0 percent contained, and is located around seven miles from Otero County. Some of the most up-to-date information about the Black Hills Fire can be found on the Otero County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
OTERO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Sticker shock: Idaho property owners react to soaring assessed home values

Originally published June 16 on idahocapitalsun.com. Shondi Mortimer bought her home in northwest Boise for $289,500 in 2016, when she was still married and pregnant with her sixth child. Now, as a divorced single parent with three boys still living at home, she received her property tax assessment in the...
ADA COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Wrong-way Crash on Idaho’s 4th of July Pass Kills One

WOLFE LODGE, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in a wrong-way crash with a semi-truck late Friday on 4th of July Pass in North Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, a 36-year-old woman from Medimont in a Chevrolet pickup crashed head-on with a semi-truck a little after 10 p.m., the woman had been going the wrong direction on Interstate 90, she was killed. A man and woman, both 45, from Homestead, Florida were in the semi-truck and taken to nearby hospitals, they had been wearing their seat belts. The crash stopped traffic on the interstate for more than three hours.
IDAHO STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Body Of Missing LSU-Eunice Basketball Player Found In Idaho

The body of missing Everette Jackson, an LSUE basketball player, was reportedly found in Idaho. That's according to LSUE, who posted the details on their social media:. The 21-year-old basketball player went missing during a tubing trip to Idaho with friends. He disappeared while tubing on the Payette River in Western Idaho. Jackson was tubing with his girlfriend, when she told investigators that they lost control. She says Jackson was then swept away by the river. He was last seen on June 11th.
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Celebrating its 50th birthday, Yellowstone National Park officially opened on June 19, 1922. “Two special train loads of Shriners, returning from the San Francisco conclave, arrived at the park Sunday morning and under special arrangements the great national playground was thrown open for them, but the season does not open for general tourist business until today, and continues until September 29,” a report in the Salt Lake Tribune said. “Automobile tourists are already heading for the park in increasing numbers. “Dad” Clay, known throughout the west as a trail-blazer, officially opened the trail to the western entrance of the park three weeks ago and cars from many eastern states are now passing through here en route to the park.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
868
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy