ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyvale, CA

Sunnyvale Red Sox Advance to TOC Semis

svvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sunnyvale Red Sox squeaked past the Moreland Giants on Tuesday afternoon to advance to the semifinal round of the Tournament of Champions. Led by strong two-way performances from brothers Trey and Joe Dumesnil, the Red Sox are now two wins away from finishing the season as District 44 TOC...

www.svvoice.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
svvoice.com

Geese of Central Park – Letter to the Editor

This is in regards to the article involving the geese of Central Park. The pond has been drained and the geese, goslings & ducks have no water source. Private citizens have placed small to medium containers of water for them & when they see us fill them, they come running & crying. They are filled by individual volunteers. Yesterday though the park maintenance has removed these containers citing safety concerns. I called and was told it could breed disease or small children can drown in them. I was told they are migratory birds, but Santa Clara hired a bird expert who was quoted in an article that once these geese hatch in the park, it is their home. Santa Clara failed to addle the eggs, thus allowing many goslings to be born. It is cruel to withhold water during the hottest months of the year.
SANTA CLARA, CA
svvoice.com

THING TO DO – Letter to the Editor

As you know, given the current economic issues of high inflation, and gas prices, a lot of people are hurting economically, and certainly the worst off. We need to support our citizens in any way we can, and it has been shown that government measures such as the Child Tax Credit payments do help, but those expired recently.
UNION CITY, CA
svvoice.com

Angels at the Ukraine Border

That’s what Santa Clara activist Harbir Bhatia said when she flew to Poland last March to help with Ukrainian refugee relief. Now Bhatia is heading back to Europe to continue the work, this time inside Ukraine. And she’s still not afraid, even though she acknowledges that she’ll be in harm’s way.
SANTA CLARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy