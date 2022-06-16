Sunnyvale Red Sox Advance to TOC Semis

This is in regards to the article involving the geese of Central Park. The pond has been drained and the geese, goslings & ducks have no water source. Private citizens have placed small to medium containers of water for them & when they see us fill them, they come running & crying. They are filled by individual volunteers. Yesterday though the park maintenance has removed these containers citing safety concerns. I called and was told it could breed disease or small children can drown in them. I was told they are migratory birds, but Santa Clara hired a bird expert who was quoted in an article that once these geese hatch in the park, it is their home. Santa Clara failed to addle the eggs, thus allowing many goslings to be born. It is cruel to withhold water during the hottest months of the year.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO