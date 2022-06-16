ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simplemost

Ryan Gosling To Play Ken In Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Movie

By Scripps National Desk
Simplemost
Simplemost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJHEv_0gCvj6lw00
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The upcoming live-action “Barbie” movie has found their Ken.

On June 15, Warner Brothers released a publicity photo of actor Ryan Gosling dressed as Ken, Barbie’s tanned, toned and plastic boyfriend.

The now-viral photo features the 41-year-old actor sporting platinum locks while wearing a denim open vest and matching jeans, with white boxers peeking out with the name “KEN” stitched on them.

Margot Robbie is set to star as the title character Barbie.

The movie will be directed by Greta Gerwig and will also star Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu.

The film is slated to open in theaters on July 21, 2023.

By Sarah Dewberry, Scripps National.

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

12 LGBTQ+ Movies Worth Celebrating During Pride Month—And Every Month

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Ever since motion pictures have been around, queer stories have been told on screen....
Simplemost

Disneyland Visitors Will Be Able To Meet Baby Yoda For The First Time Ever

Ever since the debut of the first episode “The Mandalorian” on Disney+ in November of 2019, the character Grogu, also known as “Baby Yoda,” has been capturing the hearts of Star Wars fans (and bringing plenty of new devotees onboard, too). Now, Disney has announced that for the first time ever, fans will get their chance to meet “The Child.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Brothers#Actor#Warner Bros#Movies#Celebrities#Film Star#Scripps National
Simplemost

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Release Date Has Been Announced

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. It’s official! We are going to have the time of our lives, AGAIN, as...
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Nicole Kidman Birthday: Her Zodiac Sign Explains Why She Doesn’t Seem To Age

Click here to read the full article. With Nicole Kidman’s birthday coming up on June 20, there’s no better time to dive into the zodiac sign and birth chart of this Oscar-winning icon. Elegant, witty and fiercely dedicated to her craft, the Northman-actress has more than proven her acting chips. However, no matter how many years have gone by since the inception of her career, Nicole Kidman never seems to age. Her beauty not only remains, but accumulates, as if she’s actually becoming *younger* over time! And believe it or not, there’s a cosmic explanation for her timeless beauty. It...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

This Hulk-Sized Avengers Anthology Makes the Perfect Gift for Any Marvel Fan

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The Avengers’ earliest adventures, which were first printed on the page in 1963, are revisited in a new Marvel anthology that releases next month. Titled “Avengers Vol 1: 1963-1965,” the gigantic collection showcases Jack Kirby and Stan Lee’s original comics, masterfully reprinted in an oversized format and packed with extra photographs, documents and art. The book, which is part of a long-term collaboration between Marvel and Taschen, is currently available to pre-order for $200. Thor,...
COMICS
Simplemost

Simplemost

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy