ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Song You Need: Steve Lacy’s bossanova beauty “Mercury”

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, Steve Lacy will return with his second solo album Gemini Rights. The new project from the guitarist and co-producer for The Internet comes after 2019's Apollo XXI as well as...

www.thefader.com

Comments / 0

Related
The FADER

Flasher look at love from every angle

Flasher have broken free. The D.C.-founded, now-bicoastal duo of Taylor Mulitz and Emma Baker established themselves with a self-titled 2016 EP and a 2018 full-length’s worth of tightly wound post-punk tracks. On those songs, Mulitz’s urgent guitar playing and Baker’s precise drumming pushed them above the pack. But on their new record, they’ve unshackled themselves from the genre’s sometimes suffocating strictures, adding automated percussion, lush vocal harmonies, and a striking vulnerability to their already impressive tool kit.
MUSIC
Variety

Drake Defends ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ From Critics: ‘It’s All Good If You Don’t Get It Yet’

Click here to read the full article. Last Friday, Drake surprised the world with his seventh studio album “Honestly, Nevermind.” Since its release, the 14-track album has garnered mixed reviews, with some expressing disappointment over the pulsing dance music that Drake decided to roll out in favor of his more familiar hip-hop. But it seems Drake could care not less about disapproving first impressions. As reported by Complex, a video of Drake talking about the album’s mixed reception during what seems to be an album release party has been circulating the internet. In the dimly lit video, Drake says, “It’s all...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy