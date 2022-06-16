Song You Need: Steve Lacy’s bossanova beauty “Mercury”

Flasher have broken free. The D.C.-founded, now-bicoastal duo of Taylor Mulitz and Emma Baker established themselves with a self-titled 2016 EP and a 2018 full-length’s worth of tightly wound post-punk tracks. On those songs, Mulitz’s urgent guitar playing and Baker’s precise drumming pushed them above the pack. But on their new record, they’ve unshackled themselves from the genre’s sometimes suffocating strictures, adding automated percussion, lush vocal harmonies, and a striking vulnerability to their already impressive tool kit.
