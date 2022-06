Fayetteville, N.C. — Two Fayetteville homes were damaged when a 15-year-old took a car without permission on Monday and crashed it into the homes. The teenager was joyriding in his grandfather's car with two other teenagers, police said. While driving, the teenager missed a curb on Candlewood Drive and slammed into two cars and two houses.

