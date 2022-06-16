ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Zeal & Ardor announce winter UK tour

By Paul Brannigan
Louder
Louder
 4 days ago

Zeal & Ardor , Manuel Gagneux's avant-garde metal band, will play seven headline shows in the UK in the November.

The boundary-pushing Swiss metallers will be touring their acclaimed self-titled album, which was released in February.

Zeal & Ardor will visit:

Nov 06: Colchester Arts Centre
Nov 07: Brighton Concorde 2, UK
Nov 08: Bristol Trinity Centre
Nov 09: Manchester Academy 2
Nov 11: Glasgow Oran Mor
Nov 12: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill
Nov 13: London Electric Brixton

The band will also play headline dates in Europe, starting in Paris on November 15. They are also scheduled to play a number of festivals this summer.

See zealandardor.com for full details.

Earlier this week, in news no-one anticipated, Gagneux revealed that he has started a Yacht Rock side-project, Soft Captain.

A duo featuring Gagneux alongside Basel, Switzerland-based experimental artist Samuel Tschudin, Soft Captain released the video for their debut single Too Long on June 10.

Announcing the project on social media, Gagneux wrote, "I have also a Yacht Rock band now. Make of that what you will."

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Zeal#Rock Band#Beastie Boys#Paris#Swiss#London Electric Brixton#Yacht Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Switzerland
Louder

Riverside - Anno Domini High Definition: "their most endearing album to date"

Progressive in the truest sense of the word, Riverside have never felt the desire to plunder the sounds and slants of the 70s prog rock behemoths, preferring instead to evolve into a far more original proposition. Heavier than their earlier albums, Anno Domini High Definition is a concept piece written for “people who know they need to speed up or they’ll be left behind” and addresses the daily...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Louder

Louder

2K+
Followers
472
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy